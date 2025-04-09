Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTSD | ISIN: SE0009858152 | Ticker-Symbol: 2B4
Tradegate
09.04.25
17:12 Uhr
26,200 Euro
-1,900
-6,76 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,14026,26017:17
26,20026,22017:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2025 16:30 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bonesupport Holding AB: Information on the impact of tariffs in connection with the company's import into the United States

Finanznachrichten News

Given global market turbulence and many questions regarding the financial impact of the US announced 20% import tariffs on European goods, BONESUPPORT would like to clarify the potential impact on its operations.

BONESUPPORT's largest single market is the US, representing some 75% of total sales. With the assumption of 20% tariffs on the last reported period, Q4 2024; then Operating Profit in the quarter would have been SEK 74,9 million instead of the reported SEK 78 million. Hence a 20% tariff on CERAMENT® would have led to a total financial negative impact of SEK 3.1 million for the business, for Q4 2024.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB
Emil Billbäck, CEO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO
+46 (0) 46 286 53 70
ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications
Charlotte Stjerngren
+46 (0) 708 76 87 87
charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se
www.cordcom.se

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 899 million in 2024. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.