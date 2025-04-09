Bonesupport Holding AB: Information on the impact of tariffs in connection with the company's import into the United States

Given global market turbulence and many questions regarding the financial impact of the US announced 20% import tariffs on European goods, BONESUPPORT would like to clarify the potential impact on its operations.

BONESUPPORT's largest single market is the US, representing some 75% of total sales. With the assumption of 20% tariffs on the last reported period, Q4 2024; then Operating Profit in the quarter would have been SEK 74,9 million instead of the reported SEK 78 million. Hence a 20% tariff on CERAMENT® would have led to a total financial negative impact of SEK 3.1 million for the business, for Q4 2024.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB

Emil Billbäck, CEO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications

Charlotte Stjerngren

+46 (0) 708 76 87 87

charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se

www.cordcom.se

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 899 million in 2024. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.