TRATON GROUP's stock faces pressure as preliminary first-quarter 2025 results significantly missed market expectations. The commercial vehicle manufacturer reported a steep 42% year-over-year decline in operating profit to €645 million, with operating margin falling to 6.1%. The financial downturn was accompanied by disappointing delivery figures, with overall vehicle deliveries dropping 10% to 73,100 units. European brands were particularly affected, with Scania and MAN experiencing declines of 16% and 14% respectively, while International Motors saw a 12% reduction. The net cash flow from TRATON operations showed a concerning €115 million deficit, substantially below analyst projections. Despite these challenges, the company maintains its full-year guidance, though investors remain cautious ahead of the complete financial report scheduled for April 28.

Electric Vehicle Growth Offers Hope

Amid the troubling performance, TRATON's electric vehicle segment emerges as a bright spot. The company achieved a remarkable 97% increase in electric vehicle sales, reaching 620 units across the group. MAN Truck & Bus led this growth with a 178% surge to 380 electric vehicles, while Scania more than doubled its electric deliveries with a 121% increase. This positive trend in electrification is further evidenced by significant business developments, including MAN's recent delivery of the first of 40 electric trucks to a French logistics company, with options for additional units. The South American subsidiary Volkswagen Truck & Bus was the only regional performer to defy the overall negative trend, posting a 16% growth in deliveries, benefiting from strong market conditions in Brazil.

