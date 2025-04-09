LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc. (JD.L) Wednesday announced that full year 2025 profit before tax or PBT and adjusting items outturn is expected to be in line with its guidance range of 915 to 935 million pounds. The annual organic revenue growth projection is 5.8 percent.The full year 2025 like- for-like revenue growth at the rate was 0.3 percent, in line with the guidance. The organic revenue growth was 5.8 percent driven by driven by strong growth from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.For the full year 2026, the company expects profit before tax and adjusting items to be in line with consensus.The fourth quarter revenue growth was 0.3 percent and the organic revenue growth was 5.6 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX