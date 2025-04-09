WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - APA Corporation (APA) Wednesday released additional information regarding its first-quarter 2025 financial and operational results.The data aims to help investors and analysts with their estimates but is not intended as a comprehensive overview of all factors influencing the results. Actual outcomes may differ based on other factors not covered in the update and are subject to final financial reporting.The estimated average realized prices for Q1 2025 are as follows: in the United States, oil is priced at $72.40 per barrel, NGL at $28.00 per barrel, and natural gas at $2.00 per Mcf. Internationally, oil is priced at $75.10 per barrel, NGL at $51.00 per barrel, and natural gas at $4.15 per Mcf.Key figures for the first quarter of 2025 include an estimated 32-33 MBoe/d from Egypt tax barrels, with a realized gain on commodity derivatives of $0 million (before tax). Dry hole costs are expected to be $12 million (before tax), while the net gain on oil and gas purchases and sales stands at $120 million (before tax). General and administrative expenses for the quarter are projected to be $115 million.In response to weak or negative Waha hub prices, APA curtailed approximately 8 MMcf/d of U.S. natural gas production and 500 barrels per day of U.S. natural gas liquids production. These curtailments were not included in the guidance provided earlier in February.For the first quarter, the estimated weighted-average basic common shares are 364 million, compared to 369 million in Q4 2024. APA repurchased 4.4 million shares at an average price of $22.87 per share during Q1.APA is currently trading at $62.2 or 4.5% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX