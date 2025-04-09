Entergy Corporation: Entergy's 2024 Performance Report Shares Progress Toward a Better Future

Today, Entergy announced its published 2024 Performance Report, "Energy for a better future." This detailed report presents the company's 2024 achievements, future plans and strategies for continued success. Presented along with financial results are the economic, environmental, governance, and social aspects helping drive outcomes for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

"As we move forward from a strong 2024, Entergy is uniquely positioned to power life for our customers and communities, today and for future generations," said Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and chief executive officer. "Our investments in customer-driven solutions like strengthening the energy grid and advancing cleaner energy reflect our commitment to adapting to changing needs. We're also addressing unprecedented growth opportunities while maintaining low electric rates by engaging our stakeholders on this transformational journey."

Highlights from 2024 include:

Driving growth in our region. Entergy is benefiting from companies expanding or establishing new operations in the Gulf South. That's in part because our service area provides access to international markets with proximity to the Mississippi River and the ports along the Gulf Coast. We have a customer-led plan to invest for continued growth, reliability and resilience while maintaining a strong balance sheet and managing risk for all stakeholders. Through 2028, we plan to invest $37 billion to meet this expected growth.

Creating a cleaner energy future. We operate one of the cleanest large-scale power generation fleets in the United States. As we continue to transform our generation portfolio to cleaner resources, we are also responsibly delivering meaningful environmental, social and economic value to the communities we serve, now and in the future. We are continuing to expand our power generation fleet to meet the need of anticipated growth in our service area - including new data centers and other large customers - with cleaner technologies. This strategy supports Entergy's long-term commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and helps customers meet their own environmental goals through low-carbon and carbon-free power.

Affordability for our customers. Entergy is committed to keeping bills as low as possible for all our customers, especially for people struggling financially. Entergy promotes energy efficiency initiatives that help individual customers save money by reducing their usage. This includes energy audits, incentives, rebates and products to make people's homes or businesses more energy efficient. Our Bill Toolkit, launched in 2024, empowers customers with resources and available assistance options to help them more easily manage their energy bills.

Empowering our communities. Giving back to our communities, and empowering them, is at the core of our mission. In 2024, our focus on corporate social responsibility made a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers and communities, resulting in an economic impact of $153.52 million across our service area. Our dedicated employees were vital to this success, contributing more than 122,000 hours of volunteer service, valued at more than $4 million.

Delivering on our financial commitments. Our 2024 adjusted earnings per share was $3.65, in the top half of our guidance range. Our predictable financial results are the result of our actions to create value for our customers, employees, communities and owners. We are investing in our power delivery system to improve reliability and resilience, and we are expanding our clean, modern generation to support rapidly growing industrial load and the emission reduction goals of our customers.

Explore the report to see our progress and learn how we provide energy for a better future.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

Forward-looking information

Entergy's statements concerning its plans, goals, beliefs and expectations, including statements regarding its financial and operational outlooks, industrial load growth outlooks, capital plans and climate goals or commitments, and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" which apply only as of the dates indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among other things, uncertainties associated with regulatory proceedings and other cost recovery mechanisms; operation and relicensing of nuclear facilities; major storms and other catastrophic events; risks associated with executing on our business strategies; effects on Entergy or its customers of changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental, or energy policies; risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including, (i) strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake and the risk that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized, and (ii) Entergy's ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for electricity, including from hyperscale data center and other large customers, and to manage the impacts of such growth on customers and Entergy's business, or the risk that contracted or expected load growth does not materialize or is not sustained; the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development and commercialization of new and emerging technologies, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Entergy's most recent Annual Report or Form 10-K and subsequent reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

