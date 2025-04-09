Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-833-752-3625
International: 1-647-846-8435
Link to audio webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13996
A replay will be available until May 22, 2025, by accessing:
U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 7425512
About Northwest
Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at March 10, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 171 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.
Contacts:
Craig Mitchell, CEO, Craig.Mitchell@nwhreit.com,
Stephanie Karamarkovic, CFO, Stephanie.Karamarkovic@nwhreit.com,
Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations, Alyssa.Barry@nwhreit.com, investors@nwhreit.com, (416) 366-2000 Ext. 2202
