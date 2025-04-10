Das Instrument HP5A US2946281027 EQUITY COMMONW. SBI DL-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2025The instrument HP5A US2946281027 EQUITY COMMONW. SBI DL-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2025Das Instrument EH3A US0231112063 AMARIN CORP.ADR LS-50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2025The instrument EH3A US0231112063 AMARIN CORP.ADR LS-50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2025Das Instrument RN2 NO0010550056 NORTH ENERGY ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2025The instrument RN2 NO0010550056 NORTH ENERGY ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2025Das Instrument 8900 SGXE13155820 MEMIONTEC HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2025The instrument 8900 SGXE13155820 MEMIONTEC HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2025Das Instrument 8T40 SE0023313069 ZENERGY B AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.04.2025The instrument 8T40 SE0023313069 ZENERGY B AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2025Das Instrument B4E2 SE0022240073 BEOWULF MINING SDR/1 O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2025The instrument B4E2 SE0022240073 BEOWULF MINING SDR/1 O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2025