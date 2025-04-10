ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) Thursday said it recorded orders of 2.182 GW in the first quarter, 5 percent higher than the previous year.The average sales price slightly increased to 0.87 million euros /MW in the first quarter compared with 0.85 million euros /MW.'We expect this positive momentum to continue throughout the year and remain committed to our plans for 2025 to win further orders in our core regions inside and outside Europe,' José Luis Blanco, CEO said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX