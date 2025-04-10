LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said it continues to work with Peabody towards satisfying the remaining customary conditions in the agreements announced on 25 November 2024 for Peabody to acquire Anglo American's portfolio of steelmaking coal mines in Australia.Anglo American said it is also making progress in relation to the temporary suspension of mining operations at the Moranbah North mine following what it believes to have been a minor ignition in the underground area of the mine on 31 March. Conditions in the mine normalised shortly afterwards and they remain stable, the Group said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX