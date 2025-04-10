TOKYO, Apr 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has delivered a new advanced-function container terminal gate, a facility that serves as a nodal point for various types of cargo transport by sea and land, to Dream Island Container Terminal Co., Ltd.The new container terminal gate, Mitsubishi Logisnext's first system incorporating advanced functionality installed at the Port of Osaka's Yumeshima Container Terminal (DICT), was selected for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's "2024 Osaka Port Yumeshima Container Terminal CT Gate Advanced Project," and began operation in February 2025, along with the existing gate facilities that had undergone system upgrades.The gate system uses a 5G handheld terminals that can be operated in conjunction with computers in the administrative office to confirm the information on the containers arriving and leaving the terminal, and the trailers to transport them, instead of the conventional method of paper documents and visual inspection of the physical containers. Specifically, the system greatly reduces workloads and shortens working time with automatic inputting of image data using handheld terminals, and an AI (artificial intelligence) identification system using two overhead cameras installed at the gate. In addition, for the operation of the system, client-specific applications that previously needed to be installed on a computer have been adapted for browsers, enhancing operability and compatibility, and allowing for greater flexibility when modifying applications or updating the system in the future. Further, the vehicle information obtained through this system is linked to the new CONPAS port information system,* and will contribute to alleviating traffic congestion around the adjacent Expo2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan venue.Mitsubishi Logisnext has a high market share in the field of port logistics in Japan, and will leverage the technological capabilities it has cultivated over many years to enhance the functionality of terminal operation systems to proactively promote the realization of AI terminals that support humans, and provide optimal solutions.*CONPAS (Container Fast Pass) is a new port information system developed by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) with the aim of improving the efficiency and productivity of container transportation by eliminating congestion at container terminal gates, and shortening the time spent at the terminal by container truck trailers.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.