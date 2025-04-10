Results of the Annual General Meeting in Svitzer Group A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Svitzer Group A/S took place on 10 April 2025 as a completely electronic general meeting with the agenda set out below.

The Board of Directors had appointed Niels Kornerup, attorney-at-law, as meeting chair.

Agenda

The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past financial year

The general meeting took notice of the Chair of the Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past financial year.

Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report

The audited annual report was presented and adopted.

Distribution of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted annual report

The general meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of DKK 8.00 per share with a nominal value of DKK 10.00

each and that the remaining result for 2024 was carried forward to next year.

Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

The general meeting granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

Presentation of the Company's remuneration report for an advisory vote

The remuneration report was presented and approved.

Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year

The Board of Directors' remuneration for the current financial year was approved.

Election of members to the Board of Directors

Morten H. Engelstoft, Robert M. Uggla, Christine Brennet (Morris) and Peter Wikström were all re-elected for a term of one year.

Ghim Siew Ho was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

Subsequent to the Annual General Meeting, Morten H. Engelstoft was elected Chair and Robert M. Uggla was elected Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

Election of auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the Company's auditor in respect of statutory financial reporting and assurance engagements related to sustainability reporting.

Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

The general meeting resolved to extend the Board of Directors' existing authorisation to allow the Company to acquire own shares in the period until 1 April 2030.

Any proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders

Amendments to the Remuneration Policy

The general meeting adopted the Company's Remuneration Policy.

Any other business

*****

Following the resolution to distribute a dividend of DKK 8.00 per share with a nominal value of DKK 10.00 under agenda item C, the offer price in the voluntary purchase offer made by APMH Invest A/S on 2 April 2025 will, in accordance with the terms of the voluntary purchase offer, be reduced by DKK 8.00 per share of nominal DKK 10.00.

The expected timetable for distribution of dividend resolved under agenda item C is as follows:

- 11 April 2025: Ex-dividend trading date

- 14 April 2025: Dividend record date

- 15 April 2025: Dividend payment date

