Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company was approved for a CAD $200,000 grant from the government of Ontario under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP"). The OJEP program is designed to promote exploration with Junior Explorers in the province of Ontario. Eligible companies can receive up to $200,000 per project to cover up to 50% of the exploration costs of a program. This grant will be used by Dryden Gold on the Gold Rock Camp exploration program.

Dryden Gold is currently drill testing new targets at the Gold Rock Camp. The Company has an aggressive exploration plan for 2025 and expects to drill up to 15,000 meters. The near-term exploration targets for Dryden Gold will be to test the Elora Gold System at depth and previously untested structural intersection targets along strike.

"Our government is committed to unlocking Ontario's rich critical minerals to drive our economic growth and create good-paying jobs," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "With the rise of uncertainty posed by President Trump, we are accelerating the exploration and development of earth metals here at home by supporting Dryden Gold Corp. to secure our province's resource future."

"Northwest Ontario offers a wealth of opportunities for gold exploration and is an exceptional mining jurisdiction. Not only is the province rich in geological potential, but it also actively supports junior explorers through initiatives like the OJEP and tax advantaged equity programs. Ontario is now recognized as one of the very best mining jurisdictions worldwide, said Trey Wasser CEO of Dryden Gold. "We remain committed to supporting local businesses and our First Nations communities".

UPCOMING MARKETING EVENTS

CEO, Trey Wasser will be in Scottsdale, Arizona this week for the Capital Events conference that is taking place on April 11-13, 2025. Trey will be meeting new investors through a day of scheduled one-to-one meetings and networking events. Investors can look forward to getting an update on our newly discovered zone with significant visible gold found parallel to the Elora Gold System, as well as details of our ongoing 2025 drill program.

Maura Kolb, P. Geo., will also be participating at the Ontario Prospectors & Explorers Symposium ("OPES") in Thunder Bay, Ontario on April 15th-16th. Attendees can look forward to seeing Maura's presentation on April 16th at 11am Eastern Time and getting updates on the recent drill results and drill plans for 2025.

Management looks forward to meeting attendees and welcomes the opportunity to view our updated corporate presentation linked here.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248022

SOURCE: Dryden Gold Corp.