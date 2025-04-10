Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") comments on the potential impact of tariffs on the lithium and boron markets and provides corporate updates.

With significant tariffs set to take effect across many industries, Canter is preparing for what it expects could be a significant impact on the importance of U.S. based critical metals exploration and development projects.

While tariffs and supply chain disruptions could drive up costs for downstream industries reliant on imported materials, these pressures may accelerate domestic investment in critical mineral projects, as seen with the recent nearly $1 billion U.S. Department of Energy funding package supporting Ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, located just 27 kilometres (17 miles) south of Canter's own Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Such projects are positioned to reduce reliance on imports and bolster national security by establishing a more self-sufficient supply chain for EV batteries and numerous other emerging technologies within the advanced computing, clean energy and defense sectors.

"Overall, trade wars create volatility and uncertainty in the market; however, they also highlight the strategic importance of domestic supply of critical materials like lithium and boron, potentially increasing their value and prioritization in U.S. policy and investment," commented CEO Joness Lang. "The environment we will be operating in for the foreseeable future is one that will aim to reduce reliance and dependence on imports from certain foreign sources, with domestic funding incentives to accelerate growth on the back of critical/strategic mineral discoveries. We believe our Columbus Project represents a significant opportunity to contribute to future domestic supply."

Notably, Ioneer Ltd. recently announced a significant increase in the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for Rhyolite Ridge (see Ioneer's news release dated March 5, 2025). The updated MRE emphasizes the flexibility of boron as a co-product, which can provide a steady revenue stream during periods of lower lithium prices. While Canter's Columbus Lithium-Boron Project is at an exploration-stage, it shares the same commodity mix and volcanic source rocks that feed Rhyolite Ridge (sediment hosted) and is located just 27 kilometres (17 miles) north.

Mineralization at nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Company's Columbus Project.

Already considered a strategic mineral by the U.S. Department of Defense, boron is expected to be added to the USGS Critical Metals List in 2025. Its role as a critical material continues to grow, with market demand driven by its applications in agriculture, glass, ceramics, and emerging advanced technologies such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, clean energy (solar, wind turbines, nuclear) and military and aerospace applications. These developments further validate Canter's strategic focus on exploring and advancing its lithium-boron projects, positioning the Company to benefit from the increasing demand for these essential materials.

For more information, contact investors@canterresources.com for a copy of the Company's investor brief on boron and visit https://canterresources.com/boron-101.

Upcoming Events

Annual General Meeting

Canter's 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.

The Meeting will address several key items, including the presentation of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2024, the election of directors, the re-appointment of the Company's auditor, and other important corporate matters as outlined in the management information circular.

For voting instructions or to request a paper copy of the meeting materials, shareholders may contact the Company or its transfer agent.

Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference 2025

Canter's management team will be attending the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas (June 23-26). This event provides a valuable opportunity for Canter to connect with industry leaders, explore emerging trends, and share insights on sustainable lithium and boron resource exploration and development.

To request a meeting with management, please contact info@canterresources.com.

Option Grant

The Company announces that it has granted its first option issuance since completing its personnel transformation at the corporate level during 2024. The Company has granted 2,400,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, advisors and consultants, exercisable at $0.07 per share, for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. Fifty percent of the incentive stock option grant vests immediately, with the other fifty percent vesting 12 months from the date of grant.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for the Project and the payments related thereto, the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the Company's expected exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247986

SOURCE: Canter Resources Corp.