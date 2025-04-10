Iberdrola España has started ATuAire, a subsidiary focused on aerothermal heat pump solutions to electrify heating and hot water systems in Spain. Iberdrola España has launched ATuAire, a new unit focused on aerothermal heat pump solutions aimed at electrifying heating and hot water systems across Spain's residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company said the move supports its commitment to reducing fossil fuel reliance and accelerating the decarbonization of building energy use, in line with European Union mandates. Heat accounts for 41% of Spain's final energy consumption, and ...

