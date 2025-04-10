WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN), Thursday announced positive data from the Phase 2b BREAKOUT study of a melanocortin agonist in patients with diabetic Type 2 nephropathy.The six-month open-label study showed clinically meaningful improvements in kidney function and disease in Type 2 diabetic nephropathy patients.Seventy one percent of patients achieved more than 30 percent reduction in the urine protein to creatinine ratio (UP/Cr), a key indicator of kidney damage, and showed improved or stabilized estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), signaling preserved kidney function. 37.5 percent of patients had increased urinary vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) levels, suggesting better blood vessel support in the kidneys, and 36 percent of patients had reduced urinary synaptopodin loss, indicating healthier kidney cells and structure.These results will be presented today at the National Kidney Foundation Spring Meeting in Boston, MA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX