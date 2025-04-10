Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC's Annual Report 2024 has been released

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION,?Annual Financial Report, April 10, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. EET

Rapala VMC Corporation's Annual Report 2024 has been published as attachment to this release. The Annual Report contains the following sections: Board of Directors' Report and the Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement, and the Remuneration Report. The Board of Directors' Report includes the Sustainability Statement according to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Rapala VMC Corporation publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided the company with an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report in accordance with the ISAE 3000 (revised) standard on Rapala VMC Oyj's ESEF financial statements. XHTML file is attached to this release.

Annual Report, XHTML file in Finnish, and other investor information are available on the Group's corporate website at www.rapalavmc.comin Finnish and in English.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Cyrille Viellard

President and Chief Executive Officer

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com

Attachments