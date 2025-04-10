T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For March 2025

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.57 trillion as of March 31, 2025. Preliminary net outflows were $1.8 billion for March 2025 and $8.6 billion for the quarter-ended March 2025. Preliminary quarterly net flows include $0.7 billion of Manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2025, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

3/31/2025

2/28/2025

12/31/2024













Equity

$ 773

$ 827

$ 830 Fixed income, including money market

196

192

188 Multi-asset

544

555

536 Alternatives

53

53

53 Total assets under management

$ 1,566

$ 1,627

$ 1,607

Target date retirement portfolios

$ 484

$ 494

$ 476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Q1 2025 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2025 earnings on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

