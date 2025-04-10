Anzeige
WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
10.04.25
15:54 Uhr
77,80 Euro
-4,64
-5,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
10.04.2025 14:30 Uhr
T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.57 trillion as of March 31, 2025. Preliminary net outflows were $1.8 billion for March 2025 and $8.6 billion for the quarter-ended March 2025. Preliminary quarterly net flows include $0.7 billion of Manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2025, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


3/31/2025


2/28/2025


12/31/2024








Equity


$ 773


$ 827


$ 830

Fixed income, including money market


196


192


188

Multi-asset


544


555


536

Alternatives


53


53


53

Total assets under management


$ 1,566


$ 1,627


$ 1,607


Target date retirement portfolios


$ 484


$ 494


$ 476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Q1 2025 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2025 earnings on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.57 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
