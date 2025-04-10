Konsolidator A/S: Konsolidator enters partnership with Exsitec to accelerate growth in the Nordics

Press release no. 1-2025

Copenhagen, April 10, 2025

Konsolidator enters partnership with Exsitec to accelerate growth in the Nordics

Today, Konsolidator enters a new strategic partnership with Exsitec AB, one of the most prominent players in the Nordic region, to implement and manage business-supporting IT systems. The partnership allows Konsolidator to be fully partner-driven in Sweden and Norway, thereby significantly advancing the company's 2025-2027 strategy, Resilient Growth, which prioritizes scaling growth through strategic partnerships.

Exsitec, a long-standing customer of Konsolidator, brings in-depth product knowledge and integration experience. Furthermore, with shared customers and strong expertise in finance IT, Exsitec is an ideal partner for making Konsolidator available to more companies in the Nordics, especially in the mid-market to the enterprise segment.

"Exsitec's portfolio, market position, and finance IT expertise make them a great partner for us and fit perfectly into our partner channel strategy. We are now well covered in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway." says Claus Finderup Grove, CEO of Konsolidator

Konsolidator's cloud-based consolidation tool automates every step of the group reporting process, from data collection to reporting, ensuring compliance and eliminating Excel-based workflows. The system integrates seamlessly with leading financial platforms like Visma.net, Fortnox, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Exsitec is a Nordic company with over 20 offices and over 5500 customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. This partnership is aligned with Konsolidator's goal of becoming a leader in the Nordic market for automated group reporting and cloud-based financial solutions.

"We have long supported our customers with advisory, implementation, and managing of IT systems for operational and financial analysis and planning. With Konsolidator, we can now also help CFOs and controllers take ownership of legal group reporting - in a way that is quick to implement, easy to scale, and fully cloud-based. A lot of our customers already use Konsolidator and we use it internally for Exsitec's group reporting as well, so we are very familiar with it." says Rasmus Toivonen, Delivery Area Manager at Exsitec.

2025-2027 Strategy: Towards a partner-driven sales model

As part of the 2025-2027 strategy, Resilient Growth, Konsolidator is broadening its sales strategy beyond direct sales by leveraging strategic partnerships and ecosystems. This includes a focused expansion of the partner channel, particularly in Scandinavia and Iberia.

This partnership marks a key milestone in Konsolidator's transition to a partner-driven model, which can accelerate the company's efforts to increase its presence and offerings in larger markets.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL