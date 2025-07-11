Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCWQ | ISIN: SE0014035762 | Ticker-Symbol: 1TI
Frankfurt
11.07.25 | 08:09
12,150 Euro
-0,41 % -0,050
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXSITEC HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXSITEC HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,15012,40010:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Quarterly Report, second quarter 2025

April - June

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 228 (MSEK 211), rendering a net sales growth of 8 percent
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 44 (MSEK 44), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 19.4 percent (20.9)
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 36 (37)
  • Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.75 (1.96)
  • Recurring net revenue from software LTM amounted to MSEK 207 (162)
  • Average number of employees during the period amounted to 581 (542)

January - June

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 468 (423), rendering a net sales growth of 11 percent
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 90 (84), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 19.2 percent (19.9)
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 73 (70)
  • Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.78 (3.74)
  • Average number of employees during the period amounted to 600 (550)

Significant events

  • During the quarter, the communiqué from Exsitec Holding AB's annual general meeting was released
  • No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period.

Read the entire report in the attached PDF.

On Friday, July 11th, at 10.00 CEST, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the interim report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functioning whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for each customer to reach their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with 600 ambitious and curious employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management and business development. www.exsitec.se

The share is traded under the ticker EXS. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, contact:

Carl Arnesson, Chief Financial Officer
Hampus Strandqvist, Head of M&A / Investor Relations
Phone: +46-10-333 33 00
Email: ir@exsitec.se

This information is information that Exsitec Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-11 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.