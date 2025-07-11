Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Quarterly Report, second quarter 2025

April - June

Net sales amounted to MSEK 228 (MSEK 211), rendering a net sales growth of 8 percent

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 44 (MSEK 44), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 19.4 percent (20.9)

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 36 (37)

Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.75 (1.96)

Recurring net revenue from software LTM amounted to MSEK 207 (162)

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 581 (542)

January - June

Net sales amounted to MSEK 468 (423), rendering a net sales growth of 11 percent

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 90 (84), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 19.2 percent (19.9)

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 73 (70)

Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.78 (3.74)

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 600 (550)

Significant events

During the quarter, the communiqué from Exsitec Holding AB's annual general meeting was released

No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period.

Read the entire report in the attached PDF.

On Friday, July 11th, at 10.00 CEST, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the interim report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functioning whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for each customer to reach their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with 600 ambitious and curious employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management and business development. www.exsitec.se

The share is traded under the ticker EXS. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, contact:

Carl Arnesson, Chief Financial Officer

Hampus Strandqvist, Head of M&A / Investor Relations

Phone: +46-10-333 33 00

Email: ir@exsitec.se

This information is information that Exsitec Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-11 08:00 CEST.