INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Attendance at Upcoming Investor Events

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced its upcoming investor event attendance.

Inspire Management will be attending and participating in one-on-one and group investor meetings at these upcoming events:

May 14, 2025: D. Boral Capital Global Conference (New York)

May 21-22, 2025: Sidoti Micro-Cap Investor Conference (Virtual)

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

General Inquires

Morgan Wood

Mwood@inspirevet.com

