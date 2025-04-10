Solvay S.A.: Solvay publishes notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Brussels, April 10, 2025, 6:00pm CEST - Regulated information

Solvay today published materials for its next Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday May 13, 2025 at the Event Lounge Conference Center, Boulevard Général Wahis 16/F, 1030 Brussels, at 10.30 am CEST. All documents relating to this meeting are now available on www.solvay.com .

Shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of resolutions, among others:

the approval of the financial statements for the financial year 2024;

the approval of a total gross dividend of €2.43 per share;

the approval of the updated remuneration policy;

the renewal of the mandate, for a four-year period, of Mr. Wolfgang Colberg, as Director of the company;

the confirmation of Mr. Wolfgang Colberg as independent Director;

the term renewal of the Statutory Auditor EY for a three-year period;

the renewal of the appointment of EY regarding the assurance of sustainability information imposed by the EU Directive on sustainability reporting (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive);

the approval of the annual fees for EY.

Meeting information:

Only shareholders of Solvay SA who are officially recorded as such on Tuesday 29 April 2025 at 11.59 pm CEST will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 13, without taking into account the number of shares they hold on the day of the meeting.

The meeting will be organized in person. If shareholders are unable to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person, they may exercise their rights either by granting a proxy or by voting by correspondence, no later than Wednesday 7 May 2025.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting should declare their intentions no later than May 7, 2025. All questions can be addressed to ag.solvay@solvay.com by May 7, 2025 the latest.

Visit the Shareholders' Meeting dedicated page for more details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions and voting methods.





Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in underlying net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.

Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

