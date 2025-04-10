Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Dow Jones News
10.04.2025 18:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Apr-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      183,427 
Highest price paid per share:         101.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          99.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.8738p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 315,879,007 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (315,879,007) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      100.8738p                    183,427

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
867              101.60          08:30:42         00331938148TRLO1     XLON 
3617              101.60          08:30:42         00331938149TRLO1     XLON 
178              101.60          08:34:58         00331938716TRLO1     XLON 
205              101.60          08:34:58         00331938717TRLO1     XLON 
4000              101.60          08:34:58         00331938718TRLO1     XLON 
4000              101.60          08:34:58         00331938719TRLO1     XLON 
532              101.60          08:39:14         00331939401TRLO1     XLON 
2371              101.60          08:39:58         00331939444TRLO1     XLON 
482              101.60          08:39:58         00331939445TRLO1     XLON 
615              101.60          08:40:00         00331939459TRLO1     XLON 
361              101.60          08:40:00         00331939460TRLO1     XLON 
227              101.60          08:40:00         00331939461TRLO1     XLON 
3297              101.60          08:43:08         00331939780TRLO1     XLON 
115              101.60          08:43:16         00331939785TRLO1     XLON 
4000              101.60          08:43:16         00331939786TRLO1     XLON 
4000              101.60          08:43:16         00331939787TRLO1     XLON 
426              101.60          08:43:16         00331939788TRLO1     XLON 
1001              101.60          08:43:32         00331939796TRLO1     XLON 
555              101.60          08:43:33         00331939798TRLO1     XLON 
1634              101.60          08:44:00         00331939857TRLO1     XLON 
384              101.60          08:44:00         00331939859TRLO1     XLON 
887              101.60          08:44:14         00331939888TRLO1     XLON 
3655              101.60          08:44:14         00331939884TRLO1     XLON 
345              101.60          08:44:14         00331939885TRLO1     XLON 
4000              101.60          08:44:14         00331939886TRLO1     XLON 
1000              101.60          08:44:14         00331939887TRLO1     XLON 
922              101.60          08:59:33         00331941108TRLO1     XLON 
3000              101.60          08:59:33         00331941103TRLO1     XLON 
1800              101.60          08:59:33         00331941104TRLO1     XLON 
2200              101.60          08:59:33         00331941105TRLO1     XLON 
395              101.60          08:59:33         00331941106TRLO1     XLON 
1605              101.60          08:59:33         00331941107TRLO1     XLON 
913              101.40          09:25:02         00331942760TRLO1     XLON 
883              101.20          10:02:43         00331945713TRLO1     XLON 
92               101.20          10:44:25         00331947974TRLO1     XLON 
998              101.20          10:44:27         00331947976TRLO1     XLON 
303              101.20          10:50:06         00331948462TRLO1     XLON 
252              101.60          11:11:03         00331949638TRLO1     XLON 
872              101.40          11:11:03         00331949639TRLO1     XLON 
9               101.60          12:06:05         00331952247TRLO1     XLON 
907              101.60          12:06:05         00331952248TRLO1     XLON 
919              101.60          12:08:02         00331952328TRLO1     XLON 
626              101.60          12:08:33         00331952364TRLO1     XLON 
865              101.40          12:28:07         00331953375TRLO1     XLON 
69               101.40          12:28:07         00331953376TRLO1     XLON 
636              101.40          12:28:07         00331953377TRLO1     XLON 
411              101.40          12:28:07         00331953378TRLO1     XLON 
1030              101.40          12:56:15         00331954849TRLO1     XLON 
750              101.40          13:00:32         00331954957TRLO1     XLON 
595              101.40          13:04:01         00331955082TRLO1     XLON 
605              101.40          13:06:08         00331955126TRLO1     XLON 
640              101.40          13:10:18         00331955327TRLO1     XLON 
526              101.40          13:13:23         00331955422TRLO1     XLON 
277              101.40          13:13:28         00331955423TRLO1     XLON 
205              101.40          13:13:33         00331955425TRLO1     XLON 
914              101.20          13:13:58         00331955432TRLO1     XLON 
871              100.80          13:14:50         00331955464TRLO1     XLON 
847              100.60          13:15:23         00331955479TRLO1     XLON 
64               100.60          13:15:23         00331955480TRLO1     XLON 
937              100.60          13:15:25         00331955481TRLO1     XLON 
288              101.00          13:30:01         00331956085TRLO1     XLON 
859              101.00          13:30:45         00331956245TRLO1     XLON 
158              101.00          13:32:49         00331956297TRLO1     XLON 
896              100.80          13:34:46         00331956354TRLO1     XLON 
925              100.80          13:36:15         00331956436TRLO1     XLON 
858              100.80          13:38:05         00331956527TRLO1     XLON 
873              100.60          13:51:20         00331957042TRLO1     XLON 
308              100.60          13:51:20         00331957043TRLO1     XLON 
616              100.60          13:51:20         00331957044TRLO1     XLON 
925              100.60          13:51:23         00331957049TRLO1     XLON 
913              100.60          13:51:41         00331957065TRLO1     XLON 
927              100.60          13:51:44         00331957072TRLO1     XLON 
974              100.60          13:51:44         00331957073TRLO1     XLON 
1966              100.60          13:51:44         00331957074TRLO1     XLON 
907              100.60          13:51:54         00331957086TRLO1     XLON 
50000             100.60          13:52:03         00331957102TRLO1     XLON 
868              100.20          13:53:36         00331957144TRLO1     XLON 
89               101.00          13:54:43         00331957172TRLO1     XLON 
879              101.60          14:26:30         00331958788TRLO1     XLON 
83               101.60          14:28:48         00331958965TRLO1     XLON 
883              101.20          14:31:38         00331959252TRLO1     XLON 
868              101.00          14:32:43         00331959420TRLO1     XLON 
865              100.80          14:35:16         00331959589TRLO1     XLON 
889              100.60          14:37:05         00331959725TRLO1     XLON 
929              100.40          14:37:12         00331959772TRLO1     XLON 
1989              100.40          14:37:12         00331959773TRLO1     XLON 
1000              100.40          14:37:12         00331959774TRLO1     XLON 
880              100.60          14:41:00         00331960088TRLO1     XLON 
1717              101.00          14:46:05         00331960541TRLO1     XLON 
451              100.60          14:54:16         00331961385TRLO1     XLON 
420              100.60          14:54:41         00331961405TRLO1     XLON 
451              100.60          14:54:41         00331961406TRLO1     XLON 
871              100.60          14:54:41         00331961407TRLO1     XLON 
2011              100.60          14:58:29         00331961759TRLO1     XLON 
1876              100.60          14:58:46         00331961965TRLO1     XLON 
1695              100.60          15:01:20         00331962574TRLO1     XLON 
865              100.20          15:01:32         00331962700TRLO1     XLON 
865              100.20          15:01:32         00331962701TRLO1     XLON 
212              100.20          15:01:32         00331962702TRLO1     XLON 
197              100.20          15:01:33         00331962703TRLO1     XLON 
816              99.90           15:01:59         00331962760TRLO1     XLON 
122              99.90           15:01:59         00331962761TRLO1     XLON 
935              100.40          15:05:24         00331963025TRLO1     XLON 
1882              100.40          15:06:29         00331963162TRLO1     XLON 
970              100.40          15:08:24         00331963423TRLO1     XLON 
970              100.40          15:08:24         00331963424TRLO1     XLON 
877              100.20          15:08:24         00331963425TRLO1     XLON 
940              99.80           15:08:40         00331963452TRLO1     XLON 
560              99.80           15:08:40         00331963453TRLO1     XLON 
263              99.80           15:08:40         00331963456TRLO1     XLON 
865              99.80           15:08:40         00331963457TRLO1     XLON 
865              99.80           15:08:48         00331963485TRLO1     XLON 
890              99.80           15:08:48         00331963489TRLO1     XLON 
145              99.40           15:12:24         00331963790TRLO1     XLON 
756              99.40           15:12:24         00331963791TRLO1     XLON 
293              100.40          15:25:09         00331965153TRLO1     XLON 
1544              100.40          15:25:09         00331965154TRLO1     XLON 
1443              100.40          15:25:09         00331965155TRLO1     XLON 
1881              100.00          15:28:29         00331965730TRLO1     XLON 
1833              100.00          15:28:29         00331965731TRLO1     XLON 
1778              100.00          15:44:03         00331967739TRLO1     XLON 
2045              100.00          15:44:03         00331967740TRLO1     XLON 
923              99.90           15:45:04         00331967870TRLO1     XLON 
882              99.70           15:55:05         00331968966TRLO1     XLON 
339              99.50           16:02:59         00331969563TRLO1     XLON 
939              99.50           16:03:58         00331969613TRLO1     XLON 
922              99.80           16:08:51         00331970168TRLO1     XLON 
424              100.20          16:08:52         00331970169TRLO1     XLON 
271              100.20          16:08:52         00331970170TRLO1     XLON 
694              100.60          16:14:40         00331971068TRLO1     XLON 
506              100.60          16:14:40         00331971069TRLO1     XLON 
916              100.40          16:15:56         00331971110TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  382154 
EQS News ID:  2115620 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2115620&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
