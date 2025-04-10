DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Apr-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 10 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 183,427 Highest price paid per share: 101.60p Lowest price paid per share: 99.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.8738p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 315,879,007 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (315,879,007) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 100.8738p 183,427

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 867 101.60 08:30:42 00331938148TRLO1 XLON 3617 101.60 08:30:42 00331938149TRLO1 XLON 178 101.60 08:34:58 00331938716TRLO1 XLON 205 101.60 08:34:58 00331938717TRLO1 XLON 4000 101.60 08:34:58 00331938718TRLO1 XLON 4000 101.60 08:34:58 00331938719TRLO1 XLON 532 101.60 08:39:14 00331939401TRLO1 XLON 2371 101.60 08:39:58 00331939444TRLO1 XLON 482 101.60 08:39:58 00331939445TRLO1 XLON 615 101.60 08:40:00 00331939459TRLO1 XLON 361 101.60 08:40:00 00331939460TRLO1 XLON 227 101.60 08:40:00 00331939461TRLO1 XLON 3297 101.60 08:43:08 00331939780TRLO1 XLON 115 101.60 08:43:16 00331939785TRLO1 XLON 4000 101.60 08:43:16 00331939786TRLO1 XLON 4000 101.60 08:43:16 00331939787TRLO1 XLON 426 101.60 08:43:16 00331939788TRLO1 XLON 1001 101.60 08:43:32 00331939796TRLO1 XLON 555 101.60 08:43:33 00331939798TRLO1 XLON 1634 101.60 08:44:00 00331939857TRLO1 XLON 384 101.60 08:44:00 00331939859TRLO1 XLON 887 101.60 08:44:14 00331939888TRLO1 XLON 3655 101.60 08:44:14 00331939884TRLO1 XLON 345 101.60 08:44:14 00331939885TRLO1 XLON 4000 101.60 08:44:14 00331939886TRLO1 XLON 1000 101.60 08:44:14 00331939887TRLO1 XLON 922 101.60 08:59:33 00331941108TRLO1 XLON 3000 101.60 08:59:33 00331941103TRLO1 XLON 1800 101.60 08:59:33 00331941104TRLO1 XLON 2200 101.60 08:59:33 00331941105TRLO1 XLON 395 101.60 08:59:33 00331941106TRLO1 XLON 1605 101.60 08:59:33 00331941107TRLO1 XLON 913 101.40 09:25:02 00331942760TRLO1 XLON 883 101.20 10:02:43 00331945713TRLO1 XLON 92 101.20 10:44:25 00331947974TRLO1 XLON 998 101.20 10:44:27 00331947976TRLO1 XLON 303 101.20 10:50:06 00331948462TRLO1 XLON 252 101.60 11:11:03 00331949638TRLO1 XLON 872 101.40 11:11:03 00331949639TRLO1 XLON 9 101.60 12:06:05 00331952247TRLO1 XLON 907 101.60 12:06:05 00331952248TRLO1 XLON 919 101.60 12:08:02 00331952328TRLO1 XLON 626 101.60 12:08:33 00331952364TRLO1 XLON 865 101.40 12:28:07 00331953375TRLO1 XLON 69 101.40 12:28:07 00331953376TRLO1 XLON 636 101.40 12:28:07 00331953377TRLO1 XLON 411 101.40 12:28:07 00331953378TRLO1 XLON 1030 101.40 12:56:15 00331954849TRLO1 XLON 750 101.40 13:00:32 00331954957TRLO1 XLON 595 101.40 13:04:01 00331955082TRLO1 XLON 605 101.40 13:06:08 00331955126TRLO1 XLON 640 101.40 13:10:18 00331955327TRLO1 XLON 526 101.40 13:13:23 00331955422TRLO1 XLON 277 101.40 13:13:28 00331955423TRLO1 XLON 205 101.40 13:13:33 00331955425TRLO1 XLON 914 101.20 13:13:58 00331955432TRLO1 XLON 871 100.80 13:14:50 00331955464TRLO1 XLON 847 100.60 13:15:23 00331955479TRLO1 XLON 64 100.60 13:15:23 00331955480TRLO1 XLON 937 100.60 13:15:25 00331955481TRLO1 XLON 288 101.00 13:30:01 00331956085TRLO1 XLON 859 101.00 13:30:45 00331956245TRLO1 XLON 158 101.00 13:32:49 00331956297TRLO1 XLON 896 100.80 13:34:46 00331956354TRLO1 XLON 925 100.80 13:36:15 00331956436TRLO1 XLON 858 100.80 13:38:05 00331956527TRLO1 XLON 873 100.60 13:51:20 00331957042TRLO1 XLON 308 100.60 13:51:20 00331957043TRLO1 XLON 616 100.60 13:51:20 00331957044TRLO1 XLON 925 100.60 13:51:23 00331957049TRLO1 XLON 913 100.60 13:51:41 00331957065TRLO1 XLON 927 100.60 13:51:44 00331957072TRLO1 XLON 974 100.60 13:51:44 00331957073TRLO1 XLON 1966 100.60 13:51:44 00331957074TRLO1 XLON 907 100.60 13:51:54 00331957086TRLO1 XLON 50000 100.60 13:52:03 00331957102TRLO1 XLON 868 100.20 13:53:36 00331957144TRLO1 XLON 89 101.00 13:54:43 00331957172TRLO1 XLON 879 101.60 14:26:30 00331958788TRLO1 XLON 83 101.60 14:28:48 00331958965TRLO1 XLON 883 101.20 14:31:38 00331959252TRLO1 XLON 868 101.00 14:32:43 00331959420TRLO1 XLON 865 100.80 14:35:16 00331959589TRLO1 XLON 889 100.60 14:37:05 00331959725TRLO1 XLON 929 100.40 14:37:12 00331959772TRLO1 XLON 1989 100.40 14:37:12 00331959773TRLO1 XLON 1000 100.40 14:37:12 00331959774TRLO1 XLON 880 100.60 14:41:00 00331960088TRLO1 XLON 1717 101.00 14:46:05 00331960541TRLO1 XLON 451 100.60 14:54:16 00331961385TRLO1 XLON 420 100.60 14:54:41 00331961405TRLO1 XLON 451 100.60 14:54:41 00331961406TRLO1 XLON 871 100.60 14:54:41 00331961407TRLO1 XLON 2011 100.60 14:58:29 00331961759TRLO1 XLON 1876 100.60 14:58:46 00331961965TRLO1 XLON 1695 100.60 15:01:20 00331962574TRLO1 XLON 865 100.20 15:01:32 00331962700TRLO1 XLON 865 100.20 15:01:32 00331962701TRLO1 XLON 212 100.20 15:01:32 00331962702TRLO1 XLON 197 100.20 15:01:33 00331962703TRLO1 XLON 816 99.90 15:01:59 00331962760TRLO1 XLON 122 99.90 15:01:59 00331962761TRLO1 XLON 935 100.40 15:05:24 00331963025TRLO1 XLON 1882 100.40 15:06:29 00331963162TRLO1 XLON 970 100.40 15:08:24 00331963423TRLO1 XLON 970 100.40 15:08:24 00331963424TRLO1 XLON 877 100.20 15:08:24 00331963425TRLO1 XLON 940 99.80 15:08:40 00331963452TRLO1 XLON 560 99.80 15:08:40 00331963453TRLO1 XLON 263 99.80 15:08:40 00331963456TRLO1 XLON 865 99.80 15:08:40 00331963457TRLO1 XLON 865 99.80 15:08:48 00331963485TRLO1 XLON 890 99.80 15:08:48 00331963489TRLO1 XLON 145 99.40 15:12:24 00331963790TRLO1 XLON 756 99.40 15:12:24 00331963791TRLO1 XLON 293 100.40 15:25:09 00331965153TRLO1 XLON 1544 100.40 15:25:09 00331965154TRLO1 XLON 1443 100.40 15:25:09 00331965155TRLO1 XLON 1881 100.00 15:28:29 00331965730TRLO1 XLON 1833 100.00 15:28:29 00331965731TRLO1 XLON 1778 100.00 15:44:03 00331967739TRLO1 XLON 2045 100.00 15:44:03 00331967740TRLO1 XLON 923 99.90 15:45:04 00331967870TRLO1 XLON 882 99.70 15:55:05 00331968966TRLO1 XLON 339 99.50 16:02:59 00331969563TRLO1 XLON 939 99.50 16:03:58 00331969613TRLO1 XLON 922 99.80 16:08:51 00331970168TRLO1 XLON 424 100.20 16:08:52 00331970169TRLO1 XLON 271 100.20 16:08:52 00331970170TRLO1 XLON 694 100.60 16:14:40 00331971068TRLO1 XLON 506 100.60 16:14:40 00331971069TRLO1 XLON 916 100.40 16:15:56 00331971110TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 382154 EQS News ID: 2115620 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2115620&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)