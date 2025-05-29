Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 09:15
1,260 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-May-2025 / 17:32 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
29 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               29 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      90,442 
Highest price paid per share:         109.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          107.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.0513p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,105,420 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,105,420) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.0513p                    90,442

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
4866              107.40          11:29:05         00338392180TRLO1     XLON 
1391              107.40          11:29:05         00338392181TRLO1     XLON 
400              107.00          11:29:06         00338392182TRLO1     XLON 
1455              107.20          11:29:15         00338392197TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.40          11:29:39         00338392216TRLO1     XLON 
325              107.40          11:29:39         00338392217TRLO1     XLON 
132              107.20          11:30:10         00338392288TRLO1     XLON 
472              107.20          11:30:10         00338392289TRLO1     XLON 
19               107.20          11:30:35         00338392327TRLO1     XLON 
632              107.60          11:32:59         00338392529TRLO1     XLON 
278              108.00          11:34:17         00338392636TRLO1     XLON 
1191              108.00          11:34:17         00338392637TRLO1     XLON 
469              108.00          11:34:17         00338392638TRLO1     XLON 
24               108.00          11:34:17         00338392639TRLO1     XLON 
57               108.00          11:34:17         00338392640TRLO1     XLON 
702              108.00          11:37:21         00338392840TRLO1     XLON 
725              107.60          11:50:08         00338393713TRLO1     XLON 
724              107.60          11:50:08         00338393714TRLO1     XLON 
1508              107.60          12:30:07         00338396594TRLO1     XLON 
11               108.20          12:54:42         00338398198TRLO1     XLON 
728              108.60          13:29:57         00338400953TRLO1     XLON 
1154              108.60          14:08:55         00338404361TRLO1     XLON 
324              108.60          14:08:55         00338404362TRLO1     XLON 
287              108.60          14:08:55         00338404363TRLO1     XLON 
337              108.60          14:08:55         00338404364TRLO1     XLON 
1               108.40          14:08:55         00338404365TRLO1     XLON 
718              108.40          14:08:55         00338404366TRLO1     XLON 
391              108.20          14:14:37         00338405014TRLO1     XLON 
566              108.80          14:31:34         00338406732TRLO1     XLON 
14               108.80          14:31:37         00338406740TRLO1     XLON 
41               108.80          14:31:37         00338406741TRLO1     XLON 
106              108.80          14:33:03         00338407029TRLO1     XLON 
500              109.20          14:45:02         00338408617TRLO1     XLON 
227              109.20          14:45:02         00338408618TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.00          14:45:22         00338408671TRLO1     XLON 
355              109.00          14:45:22         00338408672TRLO1     XLON 
287              109.00          14:48:30         00338409063TRLO1     XLON 
287              108.80          14:48:30         00338409065TRLO1     XLON 
435              108.80          14:48:30         00338409066TRLO1     XLON 
756              108.60          14:48:30         00338409067TRLO1     XLON 
755              108.40          14:48:30         00338409068TRLO1     XLON 
3777              108.40          14:48:30         00338409069TRLO1     XLON 
756              108.00          14:48:30         00338409070TRLO1     XLON 
39375             108.00          14:48:30         00338409071TRLO1     XLON 
1447              107.40          14:48:56         00338409101TRLO1     XLON 
723              107.40          14:48:56         00338409102TRLO1     XLON 
754              107.40          14:49:17         00338409137TRLO1     XLON 
2121              107.80          14:52:28         00338409512TRLO1     XLON 
726              107.60          14:52:28         00338409513TRLO1     XLON 
4722              107.80          15:03:30         00338410806TRLO1     XLON 
576              107.80          15:03:30         00338410807TRLO1     XLON 
2182              108.40          15:07:17         00338411241TRLO1     XLON 
713              108.20          15:09:34         00338411495TRLO1     XLON 
1513              108.80          15:17:54         00338412627TRLO1     XLON 
741              108.40          15:32:53         00338414859TRLO1     XLON 
713              108.40          15:40:25         00338415995TRLO1     XLON 
780              108.80          15:58:56         00338417826TRLO1     XLON 
429              108.80          16:00:07         00338417910TRLO1     XLON 
220              109.20          16:03:16         00338418279TRLO1     XLON 
4               109.20          16:03:16         00338418280TRLO1     XLON 
1090              109.20          16:03:17         00338418281TRLO1     XLON 
1413              109.20          16:03:44         00338418304TRLO1     XLON 
722              109.00          16:03:52         00338418307TRLO1     XLON 
695              108.80          16:13:10         00338419137TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  391099 
EQS News ID:  2147838 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2147838&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2025 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
