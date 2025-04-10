Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces the recent publication of a peer-reviewed scientific journal article providing new insights into the structural controls on gold mineralization at the Antino Gold Project ("Antino") and surrounding area in southeastern Suriname. Ore Geology Reviews published District to Mineral-Scale Geometry of the World-Class Antino Orogenic Gold System, Southeastern Suriname (Guiana Shield), written by Founders Metals' Chief Geologist, Vincent Combes. You can access a downloadable version of the paper here.

Colin Padget, Founders' President & CEO commented: "This research underscores the significance of integrating district to mineral scale geological data to refine gold exploration strategies at Antino. The Company's success to date has been predicated on having a solid geological understanding of the area, which continues to be further defined with ongoing exploration. Our strategy for 2025 remains focused on expanding the more advanced targets along strike and at depth and testing new prospective areas."

Key Takeaways of Publication

Gold mineralization in the Antino district is preferentially hosted within shear zones and intermediate intrusive bodies at lithological boundaries

Key deformation events created extensive veining, brecciation, and shear zones, all of which are important pathways for gold mineralization

Later stage deformation played a crucial role in the high-grade concentration of gold at Antino

Confirmation that the location and shape of tonalite-trondhjemite-granodiorite (TTG) complexes are important in strain accumulation and distribtution at Antino

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is fully financed for up to 60,000 metres of drilling in 2025.

1 2022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

