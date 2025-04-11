TOKYO, Apr 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce its participation in a Series D round of funding, involving a third-party allotment of shares underwritten by 12 companies, conducted by DennoKotsu Inc. As a result of this acquisition, DennoKotsu, which promotes the digital transformation of taxi dispatch operations, will become an equity-method affiliate of MC.In cooperation with local governments and transportation companies, MC has been working to address regional transportation challenges in Japan through AI-equipped on-demand bus and autonomous driving projects. MC previously made investments in DennoKotsu in 2020 and 2023, which have helped promote the digital transformation of its taxi dispatch business and call center services. By leveraging DennoKotsu's achievements, expertise, and practical knowledge in the taxi industry, along with MC's extensive business network, cooperation with other MC-affiliated companies has already begun. DennoKotsu's dispatch system is currently in use in 47 prefectures across Japan, supporting approximately 600 companies and 21,000 vehicles.MC believes that automating transportation is a key solution to Japan's growing driver shortage. In anticipation of autonomous vehicles becoming more prevalent, DennoKotsu is expected to expand its operations beyond the taxi sector to the broader transportation field. This expectation led to MC's additional funding for DennoKotsu. With this investment, MC aims to further strengthen its collaboration with DennoKotsu and accelerate cooperation with on-demand bus services and autonomous driving projects. Through this, the company will provide comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of each region, advancing transportation problem-solving and the creation of new businesses.Inquiry Recipient:Mitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.