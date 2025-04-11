R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

R&S Group's Board of Directors implements succession plan as CEO Markus Laesser decided to step down and announces changes to its Board of Direc-tors



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group's Board of Directors implements succession plan as CEO Markus Laesser decided to step down and announces changes to its Board of Directors 11 April 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) announces that Markus Laesser, CEO of R&S Group since 2021, has decided to hand over his responsibilities in order to focus on personal projects and mandates. As part of its succession plan, the Board of Directors is appointing Eduardo Terzi as new CEO, effective 1 June 2025. Eduardo Terzi has headed the Transformer Division at Siemens Energy for over 10 years. In his last role at Siemens Energy, Eduardo managed EUR 4.0 bn in revenues, 37 plants and 10,000 employees. He holds a Bachelor in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from the University of Maryland. Markus Laesser as CEO initiated and drove the transformation of R&S Group into an internationally successful provider of infrastructure products in the energy sector. Under his leadership, the company has been reorganized, successfully listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and set onto a sustainable growth path. The Board of Directors envisions that, with the appointment of Eduardo Terzi as new CEO, R&S Group will continue on the embarked trajectory for the next chapter. Furthermore, the Board of Directors announces that two of its members, Rolf Lanz and Gregor Greber, have decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2025. Rolf Lanz and Gregor Greber have been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic vision and fostering growth. As former Managing Partner and current Chairman of CGS Management AG (the former private equity owner of R&S Group), Rolf Lanz has led the buy-and-build process and laid the foundation of recent years. Gregor Greber, one of the founders of VT5 Acquisition Company AG, which successfully combined VT5 with the R&S Group, has played a key role for the public listing in December 2023. Both personalities were instrumental in the acquisition of Kyte Powertech in August 2024. Gregor Greber remains available as a consultant for potential M&A and capital market transactions. The Board of Directors proposes Dr. Monika Krüsi and Déborah Carlson-Burkart, two personalities with extended experience in the energy industry, for election as new independent members of the Board of Directors to the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2025. Dr. Monika Krüsi (Swiss and Italian citizen), serves as Chairwoman of Repower until May 2025, is on the Board of Accelleron Industries, Ascom and Energie360°. She holds a PhD in Business Informatics, an MBA from the University of Zurich and participated in an Executive Training Program at Harvard Business School. Déborah Carlson-Burkart (Swiss citizen) as Of-Counsel at Eversheds Sutherland is, among others, specialized in compliance. She also serves on the Board of Directors of RUAG International, VISANA Group and N26 Bank. Ms. Carlson-Burkart holds a master's degree in law from the University of Zurich, an LL.M. in Corporate Finance from Duke University of Law and completed various executive programs. While the departure of the Board members Rolf Lanz and Gregor Greber marks the end of significant milestone developments, it opens up a new chapter for R&S Group. If the shareholders approve the election of Dr. Monika Krüsi and Déborah Carlson-Burkart, R&S Group will have successfully completed the transition from a private equity owned company to a publicly listed company with all corporate and other government related topics. Independence and diversity will be strengthened with the candidates' election at the upcoming AGM. Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board says: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for Markus Laesser's outstanding contribution to the development and success of R&S Group. Markus played a key role in the positioning of the Group for the next phase of growth. We respect his decision to pursue new endeavors and wish him success. As part of our succession plan, we are pleased to have identified Eduardo Terzi as new CEO. Eduardo brings along more than 30 years of experience, leadership competence and network in the transformer industry. We want to thank Rolf Lanz and Gregor Greber for their invaluable contributions. Their strategic vision and unwavering commitment have been instrumental. The Board of Directors is excited about the new CEO and the two new Board members and looks forward to working with them."



R&S Group will provide further information together with the invitation to its Annual General Meeting of 14 May 2025.

Calendar 2025 15 April Release of full-year 2024 results 14 May Annual General Meeting 2025 29 July Trading update half-year 2025 11 September Release of half-year 2025 results



About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products.



Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com .

