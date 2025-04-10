Jacobs Announces Determination of Post-Closing Adjustments Relating to the Critical Mission Solutions Separation Transaction

DALLAS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) announced that it received $70 million and the right to receive 7,299,065 shares of common stock in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMTM) in connection with the combination of Jacobs' Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence businesses with Amentum Parent Holdings LLC, which resulted in Amentum becoming a publicly traded company last year (the "CMS Separation Transaction"). These amounts represent the final determination of post-closing adjustments to the working-capital and merger consideration provided for in the CMS Separation Transaction agreements.

Jacobs utilized the $70 million to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness. Additionally, subject to receipt of approval by Jacobs' Board of Directors, Jacobs intends to distribute the shares of Amentum common stock, which represent 3% of the outstanding shares of Amentum as of the date the CMS Separation Transaction closed, on a pro rata basis to Jacobs' shareholders as of a record date that will be determined by the Board of Directors.

Except for certain ongoing transition services and customary post-closing assistance, the determination of these final post-closing adjustments represents completion of the last step in the CMS Separation Transaction.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make concerning our expectations regarding the distribution of additional shares of Amentum common stock to our shareholders in the future. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain and are not guarantees of future performance. There are a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties as to the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

