WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Wednesday announced that the company has secured a contract from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center or AFCEC to provide services related to environmental restoration, environmental conservation, planning and environmental quality.The services under the contract, worth upto $1.5 billion, will be provided for five years, with an option to extend it further for another five years.Under this multi-year contract, Jacobs will provide comprehensive environmental services to the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Material Command, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Centre, AFCEC and other Department of Defense and federal agencies.In the pre-market hours, Jacobs' stock is trading at $117.31, down 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX