HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: HDF Energy commissions its test area, a true center of industrial excellence

The first on-site technical testing center for high-power fuel cells;

A key competitive asset in HDF Energy's industrial project;

A technological showcase supported by the French state as part of the IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) program.

Bordeaux, April 10, 2025

HDF Energy's center of industrial excellence, whose construction was completed in January 2025, is put into service in Bordeaux (France). This is a key component of HDF Energy's industrial program dedicated to the design and industrialization of high-power fuel cells for heavy maritime and rail mobility, as well as electricity production for power grids.

Operating autonomously thanks to a remote control system, this center is designed to reproduce real-life fuel cell operating conditions. It enables fuel cells to be tested to guarantee their robustness, quality, safety and performance before delivery to customers. This international training center is already welcoming its first potential clients.

Entirely designed and built by HDF Energy teams, this technological showcase is based on multidisciplinary expertise and collaboration with French partners. HDF Energy is pursuing its commitment to stimulating the regional and French industrial fabric and contributing to the reindustrialization of the region.

The test center features innovative equipment and functionalities:

Renewable electricity generated by solar panels on the roof of the factory powers an electrolyzer to produce hydrogen from water;

Up to 500 kg of pure hydrogen can be stored on-site in tanks to power fuel cells exceeding one megawatt;

The renewable electricity generated by the fuel cells can be fed into the grid;

A modular R&D test bench designed to simulate usage profiles of mobility applications enables the development and optimization of maritime and rail propulsion systems.

"With this innovative infrastructure, HDF Energy reaches a key milestone in its industrial development, illustrating our ambition to position HDF Energy as a global leader in high-power fuel cells. Through this center of excellence, we provide our clients with high-quality equipment that meets the most demanding performance and durability standards," said Damien Havard, Chairman and CEO of HDF Energy.

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology.

These fuel cells generate electricity from hydrogen, driving the decarbonization efforts across the power generation, heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors. Set to commence production in 2025 at HDF Energy's facility near Bordeaux (France), these fuel cells serve as the cornerstone of the power plants and heavy mobility decarbonization solutions developed by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy's Renewstable® power plants deliver non-intermittent renewable, stable and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. HDF Energy is also developing extensive infrastructure for the mass production of carbon-free hydrogen.

Backed by a team of over 150 hydrogen experts boasting more than a decade of operational experience across the value chain, HDF Energy is currently developing a portfolio of advanced projects valued at over €3 billion.

Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region with 35+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

More information, visit: www.hdf-energy.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Hélène de Watteville

+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

hdf-energy@actus.fr Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l29qlsZtlGybm56dappul5SUZ2ZnxGCaZ5SYyGaZZ5+WcJyUnG6Wm52XZnJhnm1p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90983-cp_hdf_fuel-cell-test-area_en_final.pdf