24SevenOffice Group AB: Done.ai Group AB Appoints Philip Gunnarsson as Chief Financial Officer

Done.ai Group AB today announces the appointment of Philip Gunnarsson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 16, 2025.

Philip brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership, capital markets and strategic growth. Most recently, he has served as Investment Director at Athanase Innovation in New York. Prior to that, he was Group CFO of DistIT AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Philip also has extensive experience in public equity investments from his role as Investment Manager at Athanase Industrial Partner, building on a foundation in M&A and corporate finance from his earlier investment banking career at Citigroup in London and Stockholm.

"I am very pleased to welcome Philip to Done.ai," said Staffan Herbst, CEO of Done.ai Group AB. "His experience as CFO of a listed company, combined with a strategic mindset and deep understanding of capital markets, will be instrumental as we scale our platform and continue building a category-defining business in AI-powered software."

Philip holds a Master of Science in Finance from Imperial College London and Bachelors of Science in Business Administration and Economics from Uppsala University and Singapore Management University.

Philip will formally assume his role as CFO on May 16, 2025. Staffan Herbst, who has held both the CEO and CFO roles to date, will continue as CEO.

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 247. The ticker is expected to change to "DONE" following the general meeting on April 10, 2025.