WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed a profit for first quarter in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $298.7 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $297.7 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $1.959 billion from $1.895 billion last year.Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $298.7 Mln. vs. $297.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.959 Bln vs. $1.895 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX