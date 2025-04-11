BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 10 April 2025 were:

554.26p Capital only

559.01p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 100,000 Ordinary shares on 10th April 2025, the Company has 78,321,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,888,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.