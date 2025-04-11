Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577330 | ISIN: DE0005773303 | Ticker-Symbol: FRA
Xetra
11.04.25
15:00 Uhr
56,55 Euro
+0,50
+0,89 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,5056,6015:17
56,4556,6015:16
PR Newswire
11.04.2025 14:00 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HONGQI E-HS9 Officially Joins Frankfurt Airport's VIP Service Fleet

Finanznachrichten News

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HONGQI E-HS9 has officially joined the VIP service fleet at Frankfurt Airport, offering premium and comfortable transportation for distinguished guests, including high-ranking government officials and business leaders. With its sophisticated design and advanced features, the HONGQI E-HS9 brings unparalleled luxury to Frankfurt Airport's VIP service.


Since the first delivery of the HONGQI E-HS9 to Frankfurt Airport and its subsequent trial operation last year, it has received high praise for its exceptional ride quality and driving safety, showcasing outstanding performance and craftsmanship. This positive feedback has not only strengthened the airport's confidence in the HONGQI brand but also laid a solid foundation for further collaboration. The airport is now planning to integrate the HONGQI H9 into its fleet, reinforcing the partnership and jointly enhancing the luxury travel experience.

The HONGQI E-HS9 and H9 seamlessly integrate advanced technology with exquisite design, the exceptional ride quality, combined with refined and sophisticated interiors, offers each passenger a private and elegant moment of relaxation. The E-HS9's high-performance ternary lithium-ion power battery and dual-motor four-wheel-drive system ensure that every journey is efficient and smooth. Attention to detail is essential for HONGQI, with exclusive features such as the "Wing of HONGQI" illuminated welcome lights on the H9, showcasing the brand's elegance. The Electronic Courtesy System leverages advanced technology to provide VIPs with an intelligent and comfortable travel experience. The HONGQI E-HS9 and H9 perfectly embody the fusion of luxury, elegance and comfort, providing an extraordinary and refined journey every time.

The E-HS9 is the first vehicle from HONGQI to be exported to Europe. Since its launch in 2020, it has garnered significant attention in the European market, entering countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The addition of the E-HS9 and H9 to Frankfurt Airport's VIP fleet not only enhances the airport's luxury service offering but also solidifies HONGQI's position as a key player in the global luxury automotive sector. Notably, the HONGQI's latest models, the EH7 and EHS7, have already been launched and are now available for sale, with the first batch of vehicles having already arrived in Europe. Looking ahead, HONGQI plans to introduce more new energy vehicles to the European market, continuing to offer exclusive and luxurious driving options for European customers.

Website: https://www.hongqi-auto.com
EHS9: https://www.hongqi-auto.com/go/bVFWxffz
H9: https://www.hongqi-auto.com/go/2SXq2d3D
EHS7:https://www.hongqi-auto.com/go/EFRv5UQy
EH7:https://www.hongqi-auto.com/go/UoPMng9t

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662793/image_5028817_38419043.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-e-hs9-officially-joins-frankfurt-airports-vip-service-fleet-302426527.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.