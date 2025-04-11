Newsmax Inc.: Greta Van Susteren Signs Multi-Year Renewal with Newsmax

Veteran Broadcaster Continues Lead of Network's Nightly Programming

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that veteran news anchor and broadcaster Greta Van Susteren has signed a multi-year extension to host "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

Based in Washington, D.C., "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," which premiered in 2022, airs at 6:00pm ET leading the network's weeknight lineup with a solid hour of factual, fair, and independent perspective on the news.

"The past three years have been an incredible experience enabling me to report from diverse global news centers ranging from Ukraine to Israel, Colombia and Ecuador," says Susteren. "I am grateful to Newsmax for the opportunity afforded me and look forward to continuing to deliver a straight and honest look at the day's news for my audience."

A lawyer by training, Van Susteren came to national prominence as a legal analyst providing insight on the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

She went on to have a stellar career with major shows on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. Recently, she hosted a Sunday morning show with the Gray Television network and served as a contributor to Voice of America.

"Greta is an internationally recognized journalist known for her ground-breaking reporting, insightful analysis, and integrity," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "We're honored to have her continue to serve as lead anchor with us."

Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated cable news channel and rated the fifth most-watched channel among all cable channels with 33 million Americans tuning in last quarter, according to Nielsen.

Over the past three years, Van Susteren has played a major role in Newsmax's global coverage - including leading network coverage at the 2024 RNC Convention in Milwaukee and conducting exclusive interviews with leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Speaker Mike Johnson, Reverend Franklin Graham, and many others.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax Media, Inc., the parent company of Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, offers Americans independent news. Since its founding in 1998 by award-winning journalist Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax has become a go-to place for Americans seeking real news, insightful perspective and honest opinion.

Newsmax operates the Newsmax channel, now the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, according to Nielsen, and is available on all major cable systems and OTT platforms.

Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through the Newsmax channel, its free streaming channel Newsmax2, the Newsmax App and its streaming service Newsmax+, its website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine.

Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse" and the Reuters Institute last year found that the network was one of the top 12 U.S. news brands.

Through its media outlets Newsmax champions a free press, one that provides Americans with balanced coverage, diverse viewpoints, and open debates on the issues affecting their lives.

Newsmax Inc., based in Boca Raton, Fla., with offices in Washington, D.C. and New York City, is headed by its CEO Christopher Ruddy.

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire