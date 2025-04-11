Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos' AI Nose Expansion into Robotics and Semiconductor Manufacturing - Smell ID Is Scaling

Strategic partnerships and industry-leading accuracy position Ainos as a game-changer in digitized scent technology

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD, AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report spotlighting the Company's expansion of its AI Nose technology into the robotics and semiconductor sectors. The report features insights from a management fireside chat on April 8, 2025.

Key Highlights from the Report:

From Healthcare to Industrials- AI Nose Enters Robotics and Smart Manufacturing: Built on 13 years of R&D, Ainos' AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell IDs using MEMS sensors and proprietary AI models. While initially focused on healthcare, with applications in women's and senior care, the Company is rapidly expanding into robotics and smart manufacturing-broadening its commercial footprint across multiple high-impact verticals.

Strategic Partnerships Anchor Industrial Expansion: Ainos is expanding into high-growth industrial markets through strategic partnerships in robotics and semiconductors. In Japan (home to 38% of global robot production) a service robot company will integrate AI Nose into service robots operating in key areas such as office buildings, data centers and public infrastructure. A separate collaboration with the world's largest semiconductor packaging and testing company aligns AI Nose with smart factory initiatives to enhance maintenance, monitoring, and efficiency. These partnerships position Ainos for scalable deployment in key automation markets.

Scalable, Differentiated SmellTech: Ainos' proprietary AI makes AI Nose a scalable, adaptive, and intelligent SmellTech digital olfaction platform that outperforms conventional gas sensors or e-noses. It has shown nearly 80% accuracy across 22 VOC types in semiconductor settings and over 90% accuracy in women's health with Ainos Flora.

Execution Timeline Targets Multi-Billion Dollar Markets: With the e-nose market projected to reach $76.5B by 2032 and robotics $178.6B by 2030, Ainos is positioned to capitalize on this growth through the following milestones: 1H 2025 - Mass production of elderly care product 2H 2025 - Pilot deployment in robotics and semiconductor factories 2026 - Industrial projects scale commercially



Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here:

https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=MS_AIMD_04032025

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify Ainos' commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. Ainos' clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. For more information, visit: www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

