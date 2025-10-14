Ainos, Inc.: Ainos and NEXCOM Partner to Expand AI Nose Ecosystem into Industrial Edge AI

Collaboration Combines SmellTech and Edge AI for Intelligent Environmental Sensing

Partnership Expands AI Nose's Industrial Ecosystem and Commercial Reach

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced a strategic partnership with NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., a leader in industrial computing and edge AI solutions, to advance the integration of Ainos' AI Nose technology into NEXCOM's industrial edge computing platforms.

Under the partnership, Ainos will provide AI Nose hardware and software for integration into NEXCOM's edge AI and automation systems, enabling real-time environmental sensing across manufacturing and industrial applications. The companies will jointly develop and market integrated solutions that combine Ainos' SmellTech and Smell Language Model (SLM) with NEXCOM's Industry 4.0 infrastructure to support intelligent monitoring, predictive maintenance, and sustainable operations.

"Our partnership with NEXCOM marks another key step in scaling AI Nose across industrial environments," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ainos, Inc. "Integrating AI Nose with NEXCOM's industrial edge computing platform is pivotal to smart manufacturing because it allows edge systems to interpret and act on scent data, turning invisible air signals into actionable intelligence. NEXCOM's global reach, robust edge computing portfolio, and leadership in AIoT solutions align perfectly with our goal of making AI-powered digital olfaction a core capability of the connected factory."

Founded in 1992 with 1,200+ employees worldwide across Europe, the U.S., and Asia, NEXCOM develops innovative SD-Edge computing platforms and AIoT solutions. The company serves customers across industrial automation, robotics, intelligent transportation, smart city, and healthcare sectors, with six global business units and manufacturing plants in the United States, Taiwan, and China. NEXCOM maintains 117 partners in 50 countries and holds multiple international certifications, underscoring its commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and operational excellence.

This collaboration expands Ainos' growing ecosystem of industrial partners, which already includes leaders in semiconductors, automation, and robotics. The partnership strengthens Ainos' strategy to commercialize AI Nose globally through SmellTech-as-a-Service, delivering AI-powered scent intelligence to enhance safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability in industrial operations.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven scent intelligence. This full-stack electronic nose (e-nose) platform combines precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms, detecting scent at parts-per-billion (ppb) sensitivity. Smell ID converts analog scent data into actionable insights, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) interprets complex scent patterns. Backed by a 13-year scent data moat and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose delivers continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and instant alerts to enhance safety, quality, and efficiency. Offered as SmellTech-as-a-Service, it provides subscription access to scent intelligence, analytics, and real-time alerts-turning the invisible into strategic advantage.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and Smell Language Model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

