Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos' Transition to Technology Company Following GICS Reclassification

New GICS code increases visibility among technology investors as Ainos builds commercial momentum around its AI-powered digital olfaction platform

Expanded partnerships and IP portfolio to strengthen Ainos' SmellTech-as-a-Service model and competitive edge

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research (WTR) issued a new report spotlighting Ainos' formal reclassification under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) to the technology sector from biotechnology, effective October 1, 2025. The report recognizes Ainos' transformation into a technology-driven company built around its proprietary AI-powered digital olfaction platform, AI Nose.

Key Highlights from the Report

GICS reclassification signals key strategic evolution: The transition underscores Ainos' increasing commercial momentum on AI-powered sensing and digital olfaction powered by AI Nose and smell language model (SLM). Given this strategic pivot, WTR assumed coverage of Ainos under its technology research platform in August.

Greater visibility among technology-focused investors: With the GICS update,Ainos will now be benchmarked alongside global technology peers and can be included in indices that focus on tech stocks. This move expands Ainos' visibility among technology-oriented investors, funds, and ETFs, shifting market attention toward AI Nose's recurring revenue potential and user adoption metrics as Ainos advances its SmellTech-as-a-Service model.

AI Nose gains commercial traction through broader partnership ecosystem: Ainos generated its first revenue of $110,000 from an elderly care pilot program during 1H 2025, with additional tractions accelerating in 2H 2025 ahead of large-scale commercialization scheduled for 2026. The Company also secured its first three-year SmellTech-as-a-Service order valued at $2.1 million for semiconductor manufacturing, marking its first long-term commercial win. In Japan, seven pilots are being launched with its first robotic partner, marking Ainos' growing footprint in the robotics market. Overall, Ainos has expanded its industrial ecosystem this year by adding five partners across semiconductors, robotics, and smart manufacturing.

Expanding IP portfolio strengthens competitive moat: The Company recently secured seven new patents across Europe, Germany, Taiwan, and China, reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered olfaction technologies and their applications in robotics. Ainos now holds 123 active patents and applications across its key technologies spanning the U.S., Europe, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_10032025

"Our GICS reclassification reflects more than just a new industry code-it marks a company-wide transformation," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "We've realigned our internal R&D to strengthen this direction by establishing a new Smart Healthcare Sensing division to advance AI Nose's healthcare applications, and by forming a subsidiary dedicated to developing our AI platform, the smell language model (SLM). These initiatives position Ainos to lead the next frontier of sensory intelligence and unlock new value across healthcare, industrial, and robotic ecosystems."

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/water-tower-research-highlights-ainos-transition-to-technology-co-1083807