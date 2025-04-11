WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), Friday announced that John Malone has decided to transition from his role as the company's director to the role of Chair Emeritus, effective upon the expiration of his term at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.In the new role, Malone will continue to regularly attend Board meetings and provide strategic counsel and support to the Board and management team.The company added that it intends to nominate Anton Levy for election by stockholders at the Annual Meeting.In the pre-market hours, WBD is trading at $8.13, up 0.37 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX