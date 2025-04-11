DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Apr-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 11 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 146,467 Highest price paid per share: 100.20p Lowest price paid per share: 97.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.2022p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 315,732,540 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (315,732,540) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 99.2022p 146,467

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1713 98.40 08:57:30 00332098425TRLO1 XLON 1872 98.20 08:57:30 00332098426TRLO1 XLON 220 98.60 09:00:13 00332099989TRLO1 XLON 701 98.60 09:00:13 00332099990TRLO1 XLON 778 98.60 09:00:23 00332100095TRLO1 XLON 10 98.60 09:01:39 00332100898TRLO1 XLON 374 98.60 09:01:39 00332100899TRLO1 XLON 145 98.90 09:01:39 00332100900TRLO1 XLON 882 98.90 09:01:54 00332101092TRLO1 XLON 86 98.60 09:05:25 00332103077TRLO1 XLON 345 98.80 09:16:05 00332109427TRLO1 XLON 530 98.80 09:16:05 00332109428TRLO1 XLON 300 98.80 09:18:32 00332111434TRLO1 XLON 200 98.80 09:18:47 00332111551TRLO1 XLON 500 98.80 09:19:12 00332111913TRLO1 XLON 900 98.80 09:19:27 00332112216TRLO1 XLON 200 98.70 09:21:33 00332113441TRLO1 XLON 741 98.70 09:21:33 00332113442TRLO1 XLON 700 98.40 09:23:00 00332114354TRLO1 XLON 216 98.40 09:23:00 00332114355TRLO1 XLON 136 98.10 09:25:30 00332116071TRLO1 XLON 883 98.20 09:29:33 00332119192TRLO1 XLON 920 97.90 09:33:20 00332122341TRLO1 XLON 913 97.50 09:41:48 00332126752TRLO1 XLON 866 97.50 09:43:29 00332127617TRLO1 XLON 915 97.40 09:43:32 00332127660TRLO1 XLON 325 97.40 09:45:40 00332128918TRLO1 XLON 566 97.40 09:45:40 00332128919TRLO1 XLON 888 97.60 10:00:04 00332137114TRLO1 XLON 897 97.80 10:45:20 00332162194TRLO1 XLON 916 97.80 10:47:24 00332163275TRLO1 XLON 34 98.00 10:49:15 00332164293TRLO1 XLON 395 97.90 10:53:15 00332166348TRLO1 XLON 489 97.90 10:53:15 00332166349TRLO1 XLON 933 99.00 11:10:31 00332168503TRLO1 XLON 934 99.60 11:40:45 00332169757TRLO1 XLON 904 99.30 11:50:34 00332169841TRLO1 XLON 862 99.10 12:16:03 00332170343TRLO1 XLON 16 99.10 12:31:47 00332170695TRLO1 XLON 908 98.60 12:47:01 00332170991TRLO1 XLON 724 98.60 12:47:01 00332170989TRLO1 XLON 886 98.60 12:47:01 00332170990TRLO1 XLON 892 98.60 12:49:55 00332171013TRLO1 XLON 37 98.60 12:49:55 00332171014TRLO1 XLON 2155 98.60 12:49:55 00332171015TRLO1 XLON 198 98.60 12:49:55 00332171016TRLO1 XLON 2155 98.60 12:49:55 00332171017TRLO1 XLON 979 98.60 12:49:55 00332171018TRLO1 XLON 200 99.60 13:19:26 00332171453TRLO1 XLON 907 99.60 13:23:09 00332171522TRLO1 XLON 907 99.50 13:30:01 00332171588TRLO1 XLON 917 100.00 13:48:02 00332172226TRLO1 XLON 265 99.80 13:48:04 00332172228TRLO1 XLON 901 99.80 14:09:20 00332172694TRLO1 XLON 333 99.70 14:09:24 00332172711TRLO1 XLON 546 99.70 14:09:24 00332172712TRLO1 XLON 876 99.30 14:18:06 00332172935TRLO1 XLON 38 99.50 14:27:22 00332173736TRLO1 XLON 459 99.50 14:27:22 00332173737TRLO1 XLON 74 99.50 14:27:22 00332173738TRLO1 XLON 941 99.40 14:27:23 00332173740TRLO1 XLON 218 99.10 14:29:26 00332173792TRLO1 XLON 403 99.10 14:29:26 00332173793TRLO1 XLON 152 99.10 14:32:42 00332173972TRLO1 XLON 60 99.10 14:32:44 00332173975TRLO1 XLON 900 99.10 14:32:44 00332173976TRLO1 XLON 30 99.10 14:32:49 00332173984TRLO1 XLON 901 99.90 14:39:43 00332174615TRLO1 XLON 860 100.00 14:39:43 00332174616TRLO1 XLON 936 99.70 14:40:07 00332174643TRLO1 XLON 905 99.30 14:40:46 00332174665TRLO1 XLON 540 99.50 14:43:07 00332174780TRLO1 XLON 775 100.00 14:46:13 00332175072TRLO1 XLON 36 100.00 14:46:13 00332175073TRLO1 XLON 43 100.00 14:46:18 00332175089TRLO1 XLON 889 100.00 14:51:00 00332175545TRLO1 XLON 2063 100.00 14:51:00 00332175546TRLO1 XLON 918 100.00 15:00:00 00332176098TRLO1 XLON 879 99.60 15:01:50 00332176185TRLO1 XLON 872 99.40 15:02:04 00332176214TRLO1 XLON 872 99.30 15:03:45 00332176352TRLO1 XLON 862 99.10 15:04:40 00332176375TRLO1 XLON 873 99.90 15:07:37 00332176500TRLO1 XLON 716 99.90 15:07:37 00332176501TRLO1 XLON 934 100.00 15:11:15 00332176836TRLO1 XLON 861 100.00 15:11:15 00332176837TRLO1 XLON 386 100.00 15:11:15 00332176838TRLO1 XLON 33 100.00 15:11:20 00332176843TRLO1 XLON 861 100.00 15:11:37 00332176863TRLO1 XLON 861 100.00 15:11:51 00332176877TRLO1 XLON 416 100.00 15:11:51 00332176878TRLO1 XLON 861 100.00 15:11:51 00332176879TRLO1 XLON 41 100.00 15:11:51 00332176880TRLO1 XLON 25 100.00 15:12:26 00332176906TRLO1 XLON 857 99.70 15:14:20 00332177046TRLO1 XLON 818 99.60 15:16:31 00332177195TRLO1 XLON 859 99.40 15:19:04 00332177276TRLO1 XLON 928 99.30 15:20:11 00332177319TRLO1 XLON 4000 99.20 15:20:11 00332177320TRLO1 XLON 4000 99.20 15:20:11 00332177321TRLO1 XLON 2817 99.20 15:20:11 00332177322TRLO1 XLON 1183 99.20 15:20:11 00332177323TRLO1 XLON 935 99.20 15:21:36 00332177459TRLO1 XLON 4000 99.20 15:21:36 00332177460TRLO1 XLON 1565 99.20 15:21:36 00332177461TRLO1 XLON 935 99.20 15:21:36 00332177462TRLO1 XLON 3065 99.20 15:21:36 00332177463TRLO1 XLON 885 99.20 15:21:41 00332177470TRLO1 XLON 3435 99.20 15:21:41 00332177472TRLO1 XLON 903 99.10 15:21:41 00332177471TRLO1 XLON 904 98.80 15:22:28 00332177575TRLO1 XLON 910 98.60 15:22:28 00332177576TRLO1 XLON 25000 99.00 15:23:29 00332177783TRLO1 XLON 880 99.20 15:29:11 00332177970TRLO1 XLON 880 99.20 15:29:11 00332177971TRLO1 XLON 35 99.20 15:29:13 00332177972TRLO1 XLON 376 99.90 15:33:44 00332178219TRLO1 XLON 5000 99.90 15:33:51 00332178225TRLO1 XLON 978 99.90 15:33:51 00332178226TRLO1 XLON 200 99.90 15:33:54 00332178228TRLO1 XLON 5000 99.90 15:34:01 00332178231TRLO1 XLON 906 99.90 15:34:26 00332178241TRLO1 XLON 528 99.90 15:34:32 00332178242TRLO1 XLON 520 99.90 15:34:32 00332178243TRLO1 XLON 35 99.80 15:35:25 00332178292TRLO1 XLON 857 99.70 15:37:24 00332178372TRLO1 XLON 59 99.60 15:39:30 00332178466TRLO1 XLON 897 99.40 15:40:20 00332178497TRLO1 XLON 905 100.20 15:52:04 00332179105TRLO1 XLON 910 100.00 15:52:10 00332179109TRLO1 XLON 919 99.80 15:56:19 00332179519TRLO1 XLON 1664 100.20 16:02:27 00332180114TRLO1 XLON 905 100.00 16:03:59 00332180176TRLO1 XLON 52 100.00 16:06:50 00332180351TRLO1 XLON 992 100.00 16:07:54 00332180461TRLO1 XLON 931 99.80 16:11:09 00332180627TRLO1 XLON 858 99.50 16:13:18 00332180758TRLO1 XLON 195 99.50 16:14:47 00332180889TRLO1 XLON 901 99.40 16:15:26 00332180940TRLO1 XLON 600 99.50 16:19:32 00332181222TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

