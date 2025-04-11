Breaking the Mold: How Logitech is Tackling Single-Use Plastic, One Package at a Time

Logitech Blog

Unboxing a new product is more than just opening a package - it's an experience. Well-designed packaging tells a story, reflecting a brand's values. Thoughtful packaging not only protects the product, but also demonstrates commitment to quality and can reduce environmental impact. When a company cares about the packaging design, it's saying, "We know this matters to you."

At Logitech, we're saying goodbye to single-use plastic, one package at a time. This bold step means plastic clamshell packaging from our highly visible mice portfolio is being replaced with paper. By the end of 2025, our transition to paper will span tens of millions of mice across global retailers. This translates to an impressive 660 tons of plastic removed and 6,600 tons of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere. To put it in perspective, that's the equivalent of eliminating over 37 million single-use plastic water bottles annually, and removing nearly 1,400 gasoline-powered passenger cars from the roads for one year1.

The transition away from plastic clamshell packaging pushes Logitech closer to the ultimate goal of eliminating single-use plastic entirely. It's a monumental goal, driven by over three years of relentless progress in packaging design, and has already eliminated over 1,800 tons of plastic packaging material.

But, it's not just removing single-use plastic from packaging that matters. Package design goes beyond simply selecting renewable materials or using materials that are easier to recycle. It's about completely reimagining packaging - enhancing the unboxing experience, simplifying material separation for recycling, and designing with waste reduction in mind. Logitech is thoughtfully creating solutions that meet the needs of both customers and the planet.

The company also continues to embrace FSCTM-certified paper packaging. Over 70% of new product introductions now use paper from its FSCTM-certified packaging program. It has swapped plastic hang tabs for recyclable paper pulp alternatives, and replaced plastic shrink-wrap with wood fiber bags across many products. These choices don't just lower the product's carbon footprint; they enhance the unboxing experience, delivering packaging that's lighter, sleeker, and easier to open.

Plastic pollution is not just a statistic; it's a shared challenge. A recent GlobeScan study revealed that 61% of consumers want to choose recyclable packaging. But, despite good intentions, inadequate waste management systems in many regions mean most single-use plastic fails to be reused effectively. Tackling the issue at its root, and moving to fully paper-based packaging, turns off the tap on plastic.

Great packaging tells a story and reflects shared values, showing a company's commitment to sustainability. When that care is evident, it connects you to something bigger. Packaging isn't just a wrapper - it's a promise.

So, the next time you're shopping, stop and think about the packaging. Say, "Paper please." Consumers like you are the driving force behind eliminating plastic waste and inspiring companies to improve. Choose to let go of single-use plastic. It's not just what's inside the box, but the box itself that will add to your experience.

1 Source: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculatorresults

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Logitech

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire