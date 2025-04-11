WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's data privacy regulator has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot, raising concerns that its data processing methods may violate European Union data protection laws.The inquiry focuses on whether Grok-a suite of large language models created by Musk's startup xAI-was unlawfully trained using posts from European users on Musk's social media platform, X, potentially breaching the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).The Data Protection Commission (DPC) will probe into the processing of personal data comprised in publicly-accessible posts posted on the 'X' social media platform by EU/EEA users, for the purposes of training generative artificial intelligence models, in particular the Grok Large Language Models (LLMs).Grok is the name of a group of AI models developed by xAI. These Large Language Models are used, among other things, to power a generative AI querying tool/Chabot, which is available on the X platform. Like other modern LLMs, the Grok LLMs have been developed and trained on a wide variety of data.The decision to conduct the inquiry under Section 110 of the Data Protection Act 2018, taken by the Commissioners for Data Protection, Dr. Des Hogan and Dale Sunderland, was notified to XIUC this week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX