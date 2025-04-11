Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGEB | ISIN: US7013543001 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PARKERVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARKERVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.04.2025 22:14 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Files Registration Statement on Form S-3 for Previously Issued Securities

Finanznachrichten News

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2025 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), has filed a S-3 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register for resale certain previously issued common stock and shares of common stock underlying previously issued equity securities. This S-3 filing is mainly for purposes of meeting the Company's registration obligations in connection with the previously reported December 2024 sale of securities in private placement transactions.

No new security issuances are being made by the Company in connection with this S-3 filing.

The Company also files periodic prospectus supplements on Form 424B3 to update previously effective S-1 Registration Statements that remain in use. These Form 424B3 filings typically follow the filing of the Company's periodic reports with the SEC and do not involve the issuance of any new securities by the Company.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops, and licenses advanced, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that empower wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are being broadly infringed upon by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Cindy French
Chief Financial Officer
cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri
Communications Director
tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.