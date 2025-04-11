ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Files Registration Statement on Form S-3 for Previously Issued Securities

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), has filed a S-3 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register for resale certain previously issued common stock and shares of common stock underlying previously issued equity securities. This S-3 filing is mainly for purposes of meeting the Company's registration obligations in connection with the previously reported December 2024 sale of securities in private placement transactions.

No new security issuances are being made by the Company in connection with this S-3 filing.

The Company also files periodic prospectus supplements on Form 424B3 to update previously effective S-1 Registration Statements that remain in use. These Form 424B3 filings typically follow the filing of the Company's periodic reports with the SEC and do not involve the issuance of any new securities by the Company.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops, and licenses advanced, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that empower wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are being broadly infringed upon by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

