Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Releases 2024 Year End Results

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "The year 2024 and early 2025 have been marked by volatility in geopolitics and the uranium market as wars, threats of wars and trade issues have contributed to global uncertainty. As intended, the long-term contracts we signed beginning in 2022 largely insulate our revenue from these uncertainties while providing us with visibility to higher spot prices through hybrid contracts and uncommitted production. During the remainder of 2025, our primary objectives will be to continue to safely ramp up production at Lost Creek and finalize the buildout of our Shirley Basin mine so our constructed annual mine/mill capacity will increase to 2.2M pounds U3O8. Construction at Shirley Basin remains on schedule and we have made significant progress in hiring our senior site management. Efficiencies at Lost Creek continue to improve as our staff gain experience and maintenance and operations improve.

"To date, we have seen no impact from tariffs on our deliveries of product to our customers and we don't foresee any impact since most, if not all, of our deliveries remain within the U.S. and uranium has largely been excluded from tariffs. Similarly, we have seen little to no impact to date from tariffs on purchases of materials for construction at Shirley Basin, although we are closely monitoring the situation and making adjustments to vendors and purchase timing when necessary."

Lost Creek Operations

Ramp up continued at Lost Creek in 2024 with six header houses coming online. Most recently, Header House (HH) 2-12 came online in late January 2025 and HH 2-13 was brought online in late March 2025. The average production solution head grade in Q4 2024 was 66.2 mg/L. We captured approximately 81,771 pounds U3O8 in Q4 2024, and a total of 265,746 pounds U3O8 in 2024. We drummed 74,006 pounds U3O8 in Q4 2024 and a total of 249,209 pounds U3O8 in 2024. Pounds captured increased from 103,487 pounds in 2023 to 265,746 pounds in 2024.

Financial Results

As of December 31, 2024, we had cash resources of $76.1 million as compared to $59.7 million on December 31, 2023. During 2024, we generated $99.9 million from financing activities, used $71.9 million for operating activities and $9.0 million for investing activities, and increased restricted cash by $2.5 million.

U 3 O 8 Product Profit and Loss, and Production, and Ending Inventory 1

The following two tables provide information on our U3O8 product profit and loss, and production, and ending inventory.

Unit 2023 2024 U 3 O 8 Product Profit (Loss) by Product Type U3O8 Product Sales Produced $000 13,670 16,646 Non-produced $000 3,658 16,500 $000 17,328 33,146 U3O8 Product Cost Produced $000 6,261 13,914 Non-produced $000 2,415 22,760 $000 8,676 36,674 U3O8 Product Profit (Loss) Produced $000 7,409 2,732 Non-produced $000 1,243 (6,260 ) $000 8,652 (3,528 ) U3O8 Pounds Sold Produced lb 223,259 270,000 Non-produced lb 56,741 300,000 lb 280,000 570,000 U3O8 Price per Pound Sold Produced $/lb 61.23 61.65 Non-produced $/lb 64.47 55.00 $/lb 61.89 58.15 U3O8 Cost per Pound Sold Produced $/lb 28.04 51.53 Non-produced $/lb 42.56 75.87 $/lb 30.99 64.34 U3O8 Profit (Loss) per Pound Sold Produced $/lb 33.19 10.12 Non-produced $/lb 21.91 (20.87 ) $/lb 30.90 (6.19 ) U3O8 Profit (Loss) Margin per Pound Sold Produced 54.2 % 16.4 % Non-produced 34.0 % (37.9 )% 49.9 % (10.6 )%

Unit 2023 2024 U 3 O 8 Production Pounds captured lb 103,487 265,746 Pounds drummed lb 22,278 249,209 Pounds shipped lb - 239,849 Non-produced pounds purchased or borrowed lb - 550,000 U 3 O 8 Ending Inventory Pounds In-process inventory lb 82,033 39,169 Plant inventory lb 22,278 33,919 Conversion inventory - produced lb 43,790 12,239 Conversion inventory - non-produced lb - 250,000 lb 148,101 335,327 Value In-process inventory $000 - 42 Plant inventory $000 1,343 1,840 Conversion inventory - produced $000 1,228 704 Conversion inventory - non-produced $000 - 18,158 $000 2,571 20,744 Cost per Pound In-process inventory $/lb - 1.07 Plant inventory $/lb 60.28 54.25 Conversion inventory: Ad valorem and severance tax $/lb 0.59 1.57 Cash cost $/lb 18.60 46.83 Non-cash cost $/lb 8.85 9.12 Conversion inventory - produced $/lb 28.04 57.52 Conversion inventory - non-produced $/lb - 72.63 $/lb 28.04 71.93

1 The U3O8 and cost per pound measures included in the above table do not have a standardized meaning within US GAAP or a defined basis of calculation. These measures are used by management to assess business performance and determine production and pricing strategies. They may also be used by certain investors to evaluate performance.

We sold a total of 570,000 pounds U3O8 in 2024 at an average price per pound sold of $58.15 and the average cost per pound sold was $64.34, which resulted in an average loss per pound sold of $6.19. In 2023, the average price per pound sold was $61.89 and the average cost per pound sold was $30.99, which resulted in an average profit per pound sold of $30.90 and an average profit margin of nearly 50%.

The 2023 average price per pound sold was better than the price received in 2024 due to the higher priced 2023 Department of Energy sale, as compared to lower priced 2024 sales contracts that were executed in 2022 when the long-term price was between $43 and $52 per pound.

The 2023 average cost per pound sold was better than the cost per pound sold in 2024 due to selling pounds in 2023 that had been produced years earlier at a lower average cost per pound when the mine was operating at higher, pre-ramp up, production levels as compared to selling pounds in 2024 that were captured and drummed during the ramp up period at a higher average cost per pound when the mine operated at lower, ramp up, production levels. The higher 2024 cost per pound sold was also driven by the sale of non-produced pounds, which were purchased and borrowed at an average cost of $75.87 per pound, leading to a loss per non-produced pound sold of $20.87. While lower than 2023, 2024 produced pounds sold generated a profit of $10.12 per pound sold.

Including NRV adjustments, the gross loss in the Consolidated Statements of Operations was $9.0 million and $1.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. Excluding the NRV adjustments, the gross loss was $3.5 million in 2024 compared to a gross profit of $8.7 million in 2023. NRV adjustments on produced inventory decreased from $10.7 million in 2023 to $3.5 million in 2024. Total NRV adjustments in 2024, including $2.5 million of non-produced inventory NRV adjustments, were $6.0 million.

Year Ended December 31, 2024, Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2023

The following table summarizes the results of operations for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and per pound data)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change Sales 33,706 17,679 16,027 Cost of sales (42,679 ) (19,365 ) (23,314 ) Gross loss (8,973 ) (1,686 ) (7,287 ) Operating costs (54,116 ) (29,156 ) (24,960 ) Operating loss (63,089 ) (30,842 ) (32,247 ) Net interest income 3,341 1,471 1,870 Mark to market gain (loss) 6,444 (1,586 ) 8,030 Foreign exchange gain 80 325 (245 ) Other income (loss) 35 (24 ) 59 Net loss (53,189 ) (30,656 ) (22,533 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 471 (547 ) 1,018 Comprehensive loss (52,718 ) (31,203 ) (21,515 ) Loss per common share: Basic (0.17 ) (0.12 ) (0.05 ) Diluted (0.17 ) (0.12 ) (0.05 ) U3O8 pounds sold 570,000 280,000 290,000 U3O8 price per pound sold 58.15 61.89 (3.74 ) U3O8 cost per pound sold 64.34 30.99 33.35 U3O8 profit (loss) per pound sold (6.19 ) 30.90 (37.09 )

2025: Looking Ahead

We currently have 21 drill rigs working at Lost Creek, which is sufficient for our present development requirements and our planned exploration programs in 2025, as well as initial deployment of rigs to Shirley Basin. We brought HH 2-12 online in January 2025 and brought HH 2-13 online in March 2025.

At present, we have a full complement of approximately 85 Lost Creek employees. We note that retention has improved in recent months, including within our Lost Creek management group. This has allowed us to better train our staff and place a greater focus on their safety. The Casper shop is functioning well and meeting our present header house development needs for Lost Creek and is in position to meet our development needs at Shirley Basin as we move towards production there.

While we experienced production challenges in 2024, we believe that many of the equipment and process issues are behind us in our ramp-up efforts at Lost Creek. Most recently, we completed significant repairs on Dryer #1 in Q4 2024 which allowed us to take Dryer #2 down in Q1 for maintenance, which is expected to be completed shortly.

By purchasing and borrowing inventory in Q4 2024, we took proactive measures to meet our 2024 delivery requirements and to establish a sufficient base inventory position for 2025. Subsequent to year end, we reached an agreement to defer delivery of 300,000 pounds U3O8 scheduled for sale in 2025; that delivery will now be made in 2026 H1. As a result of this agreement, we plan to deliver 440,000 pounds U3O8 in 2025 for approximately $27.1 million in sales proceeds.

As we continue to advance Lost Creek to steady-state operations, we believe these steps to increase our inventory position and manage our delivery commitments will best position us to timely meet our 2025 sales commitments, satisfy our physical uranium loan obligations, and position us to substantially increase our production capacity in 2026 and beyond with the addition of Shirley Basin, which we anticipate to occur in early 2026.

Our development and pre-construction efforts at Shirley Basin advanced well during 2024, with adept management of change to best incorporate historical infrastructure while obtaining significant cost savings as compared to new construction. The modular office building for the site is being constructed and is expected to be complete in 2025 Q3. Earthwork at the plant site is in progress with compaction expected to be completed in April to allow concrete work to begin in May. In 2025 Q2, we expect to return to wellfield development work and additional roadwork.

Hiring for Shirley Basin has begun with several key management positions already filled and with the training of several construction staff new hires in progress. We expect to benefit through lateral moves of staff from Lost Creek as well as continuing to train Shirley Basin staff with their counterparts at Lost Creek. Our phased hiring program is anticipated to allow for more thorough safety and task training of staff prior to commencement of operations.

We look forward to the commencement of operations at Shirley Basin, as it will diversify our production sources and further support our efforts to remain a leading U.S. uranium producer. We also anticipate restarting exploration programs to identify additional mineral resources and supplement future production.

As discussed, we have secured multi-year sales agreements with leading nuclear companies, including several which include market-related pricing components. We now have seven agreements that call for combined annual delivery of a base amount of 440,000 to 1,300,000 pounds of U3O8 from 2025 through 2030, with additional deliveries of 100,000 called for in 2032 and 2033. Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on an all-in production cost basis and escalate annually from initial pricing.

Our cash position as of April 9, 2025, was $71.8 million.

As always, we will focus on maintaining safe and compliant operations.

