Montag, 14.04.2025
Glencore investiert 6,93 Milliarden US-Dollar in Tecks Kohlesparte
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
14.04.25
08:34 Uhr
0,905 Euro
+0,030
+3,43 %
14.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
14.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Transactions in own shares 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that in the period from 7 April 2025 to 11 April 2025 
it purchased for cancellation in aggregate 1,170,984 ordinary shares of nominal value EUR0.10 each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") via its broker J&E Davy, as further detailed below. 
Date     Number of Ordinary Shares Volume weighted average price paid 
07 April 2025 244,481          EUR0.9043 
08 April 2025 248,647          EUR0.9151 
09 April 2025 259,412          EUR0.9332 
10 April 2025 209,180          EUR0.9619 
11 April 2025 209,264          EUR0.9708

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on 20 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Purchases made under the share buyback programme will be announced on a weekly basis.

All shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled. This announcement is being made in accordance with Article 5 (1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as amended. 

Issuer name:  Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
LEI       635400EOPACLULRENY18 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519

END

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc:

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (01) 5634 007

investors@iresreit.ie

For Media Queries:

Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749

iresreit@drury.ie

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

Important notices

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 382447 
EQS News ID:  2116642 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2116642&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
