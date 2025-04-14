Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in March

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 14.4.2025 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 4.7% in March, or by 3.9% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales in March increased by 4.7%. Sales decreased in the grocery trade division and increased in the building and technical trade and car trade divisions. Grocery trade sales were impacted by the timing of Easter: the second biggest sales season falls on April this year, while in 2024 it fell on March. Both reported and comparable sales grew in the building and technical trade division. In the car trade division, sales grew in all business areas. The timing of Easter means that the number of delivery days was up by 1-2, depending on the business. One delivery day typically has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's sales," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.



Sales in the grocery trade division totalled €525.8 million in March, down by 3.3%. Sales to K Group grocery stores decreased by 3.2%. The timing of Easter had an approximately 3 percentage point negative impact on March sales. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) decreased. Kespro's sales decreased by 2.1%.

Sales in the building and technical trade division totalled €€407.6 million in March, up by 12.6%. In comparable terms, sales increased by 10.6%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 17.5%, or by 14.3% in comparable terms. Roslev Trælasthandel A/S in Denmark has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025. Sales in technical trade increased by 7.3% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 7.4% in Finland, 22.6% in Norway, and 17.7% in Denmark, and decreased by 1.2% in Sweden.

Sales in the car trade division totalled €118.5 million in March, representing an increase of 19.9%. Car trade sales increased by 21.9% in comparable terms; sales increased in new cars, used cars and services. Sports trade sales increased by 5.5%.

Kesko Group sales in March 2025 totalled €1,049.7 million, representing an increase of 4.7%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in March 2025:

March 2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 429.3 -3.6 -3.6 Kespro 96.5 -2.1 -2.1 Grocery trade, total 525.8 -3.3 -3.3 Building and home improvement trade 220.0 +17.5 +14.3 Technical trade 194.3 +7.9 +7.3 Building and technical trade, total 407.6 +12.6 +10.6 Car trade 102.2 +22.6 +21.9 Sports trade 16.4 +5.5 +5.5 Car trade, total 118.5 +19.9 +19.3 Common functions and eliminations -2.2 Grand total 1,049.7 +4.7 +3.9 Finland, total 826.5 +1.7 +1.7 Other countries, total 223.2 +17.2 +13.5 Grand total 1,049.7 +4.7 +3.9

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-March 2025:

1.1.-31.3.2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 1,224.0 -2.0 -2.1 Kespro 285.4 -0.4 -0.3 Grocery trade, total 1,509.4 -1.7 -1.8 Building and home improvement trade 543.7 +15.1 +7.7 Technical trade 545.3 +0.9 +0.9 Building and technical trade, total 1,071.6 +7.4 +3.9 Car trade 274.1 +10.7 +9.4 Sports trade 42.2 +2.0 +2.0 Car trade, total 316.2 +9.5 +8.3 Common functions and eliminations -5.9 Grand total 2,891.3 +2.6 +1.2 Finland, total 2,302.5 +0.6 +0.4 Other countries, total 588.8 +11.6 +5.0 Grand total 2,891.3 +2.6 +1.2

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. Davidsen Koncernen A/S in Denmark has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2024. In between February and August 2024, the business operations of six Neste K service stations were transferred to Kesko. The acquisition of Autotalo Lohja in Finland was completed on 1 September 2024. Eight K-Rauta stores in Sweden were transferred under the K-Bygg chain in October-November 2024, and the operations of the K-Rauta chain in Sweden were discontinued at the end of 2024. Roslev Trælasthandel A/S in Denmark has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025.

Number of delivery days in March 2025 compared to March 2024

March January-March Grocery trade +1 0 Kespro +1 -1 Building and technical trade, Finland +1 -1 Building and technical trade, Sweden +1 -1 Building and technical trade, Norway +2 +1 Building and technical trade, Denmark +2 +1 Car trade service business +1 -1

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

