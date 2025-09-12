

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kesko Group reported that its sales in August totalled 1.105 billion euros, an increase of 3.1% excluding VAT. Kesko's sales increased 0.2% in comparable terms. Sales for the grocery trade division totalled 566.8 million euros in August, flat year-on-year. Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled 419.6 million euros, up 4.8%. In comparable terms, division sales decreased by 2.6%.



'Sales for the building and technical trade division decreased in technical trade, while in in building and home improvement trade, sales increased underpinned by acquisitions. In the car trade division, sales increased in new and used cars and in services,' said Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.



