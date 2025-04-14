The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

It is announced that at the close of business on 11th April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

11th April 2025 92.87p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 90.93p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

14th April 2025