Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator is pleased to announce it has delivered 500 Level 2 charging stations to Oakridge Park, one of Canada's largest redevelopment endeavours.

Oakridge Park is a major 28-acre redevelopment project and the current largest construction project in Vancouver, BC. Co-developed by QuadReal Property Group ("QuadReal") and Westbank Corp ("Westbank"), Oakridge Park will feature a mix of residential, retail, office, and community spaces designed to create a dynamic urban hub. The development includes 850,000 square feet of retail with 140+ global brands, 3,000+ residences for over 6,000 residents, and 700,000 square feet of office space for creative economy professionals.

The EV charging deployment includes 300 wall-mounted, single port Level 2 chargers, strategically placed throughout the development wherever wall-mounted units could be accommodated, and 200 overhead single port Level 2 chargers designed to serve multiple parking stalls in Oakridge Park's high-density valet parking facilities. Given the project's significant valet parking program within its model, the overhead chargers provide a space-efficient solution for charging vehicles without requiring dedicated stall placement. This combination ensures seamless access to EV charging while maximizing parking capacity.

"Redefining what urban redevelopment can look like, Oakridge Park sets a new benchmark for large scale EV charging infrastructure with an innovative approach tailored for one of Canada's most significant redevelopments," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "With a unique parking model, the project demands a smart, space-saving charging setup that maximizes efficiency while maintaining seamless accessibility. To solve this, Hypercharge's mix of overhead and wall-mounted stations optimizes every inch of available space, while Eevion seamlessly integrates with Oakridge Park's integrated building management platform for real-time monitoring and smart management."

"Oakridge Park is committed to being a dynamic urban hub where sustainability and innovation meet convenience," said Chrystal Burns, Executive Vice President of Canadian Retail at QuadReal. "By partnering with Hypercharge, we are ensuring that Oakridge Park is equipped with an innovative, space-efficient EV charging solution that meets the evolving needs of our residents, tenants, and visitors. This initiative aligns with our broader sustainability goals and reinforces our vision of creating a truly modern, connected urban community."

Hypercharge is working in partnership on the project with Precise ParkLink, which will manage the parking lot operations at Oakridge Park. Precise ParkLink, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, provides fully integrated parking and mobility services to thousands of clients and over half a million stalls across Canada.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

About Oakridge Park

Co-developed by QuadReal Property Group and Westbank Corp., Oakridge Park serves as a bespoke and captivating cultural destination for Vancouver and is designed to seamlessly encompass every aspect of people's lives - where living, working, and playing converge harmoniously, offering a space for inspiration, personal growth, and relaxation. Spanning over five million square feet and strategically designed around a sprawling nine-acre park, Oakridge Park creates a distinctive enclave within the expansive 28-acre footprint. A monumental redevelopment project, that stands out as one of Metro Vancouver's largest undertakings and ranking among the most significant ongoing transformations in North America, is poised to become an unparalleled addition to the city unlike anything Vancouver has ever seen.

Learn more: https://www.oakridgepark.com

Media Resources: https://oakridgepark.com/media-resources/

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $85 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest.

Learn more: https://www.quadreal.com

About Westbank

Westbank is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments. Established 30 years ago, we are a private company that concentrates primarily on large projects in our core cities of focus: Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo, and San Jose. As a global leader in net zero development and the co-owner of one of North America's largest district energy providers, we are committed to largescale net zero carbon initiatives. Our body of work includes residential, hotels, retail, creative workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions, and public art, with over $50 billion of projects completed or under development. As our practice has evolved, we have woven together an ecosystem of cultural enterprises, including restaurants, gyms, spas, music venues, private members clubs, fashion, dance schools and food halls. We bring this ecosystem to life through collaborations with some of the most talented artists, architects, designers, and entrepreneurs in the world. We look for every opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us - to bring people together and help build more inspiring, sustainable communities. Through these and other endeavours, our evolution continues as we become a cultural platform for the creative city.

Learn more: https://westbankcorp.com/

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.



David Bibby, President & CEO

