CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified multiple occurrences of antimony in select drill core from the El Triunfo gold and antimony project (the "Triunfo Project") located 75 km east of La Paz city, Bolivia.

While conducting due diligence on the Triunfo Project drillhole database, the Company observed several intervals of antimony mineralization from nine inspected diamond-drill-holes recently drilled in 2020 and 2022. The assays of the drill holes are tabulated below. All nine drill holes contained several intersections of antimony grading higher than 0.1%. Hole TR010 contained 1.2-meter intersection grading over 1% antimony.

Significant Drilling Program Intervals at the Triunfo Project Hole ID From To Width Au Ag Sb (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) TR004 70.00 71.00 1.00 0.01 1.25 0.15 TR004 71.00 72.00 1.00 0.37 7.76 0.12 TR004 72.00 73.00 1.00 1.51 2.67 0.01 TR004 73.00 74.00 1.00 0.41 4.59 0.39 TR004 101.90 102.50 0.60 0.13 11.85 0.09 TR004 102.50 103.50 1.00 0.03 0.80 0.01 TR004 123.50 124.50 1.00 0.00 1.48 0.02 TR004 131.50 132.50 1.00 0.01 2.99 0.01













TR005 58.00 59.00 1.00 0.00 0.38 0.04 TR005 61.00 62.00 1.00 0.40 8.00 0.03 TR005 62.00 63.00 1.00 0.04 3.53 0.84 TR005 63.00 64.00 1.00 0.00 0.61 0.15 TR005 64.00 66.00 2.00 0.01 0.14 0.02













TR006 94.50 95.00 0.50 1.63 >100 0.01 TR006 190.50 191.30 0.80 0.20 76.20 0.01













TR008 46.00 47.00 1.00 0.36 79.30 0.01 TR008 47.00 47.75 0.75 5.13 >100 0.02 TR008 72.00 73.00 1.00 0.02 88.90 0.03 TR008 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.06 54.30 0.02 TR008 77.00 78.00 1.00 0.02 3.41 0.07 TR008 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.02 20.00 0.10 TR008 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.01 3.22 0.04 TR008 81.00 82.00 1.00 0.01 1.90 0.01 TR008 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.04 11.15 0.10 TR008 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.08 18.20 0.04 TR008 247.50 248.50 1.00 1.87 63.50 0.02













TR009 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.11 >100 0.04 TR009 155.00 156.00 1.00 0.03 >100 0.02 TR009 169.00 170.00 1.00 0.24 >100 0.02 TR009 173.00 174.00 1.00 0.11 >100 0.01 TR009 174.00 175.00 1.00 0.27 88.20 0.02 TR009 175.00 176.00 1.00 1.92 32.50 0.02 TR009 206.00 207.00 1.00 0.02 8.11 0.02 TR009 226.00 227.00 1.00 0.02 3.33 0.01













TR010 31.00 33.00 2.00 0.01 3.45 0.14 TR010 37.00 39.00 2.00 0.00 1.23 0.04 TR010 39.00 39.60 0.60 0.01 4.41 0.31 TR010 39.60 40.80 1.20 0.30 61.40 >1 TR010 40.80 42.00 1.20 0.00 1.10 0.03 TR010 42.00 44.00 2.00 0.00 1.09 0.03 TR010 44.00 46.00 2.00 0.00 2.31 0.14 TR010 46.00 48.00 2.00 0.00 1.50 0.05 TR010 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.00 0.79 0.01 TR010 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.34 4.42 0.05 TR010 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.02 5.22 0.01













TR011 199.00 200.00 1.00 0.09 >100 0.01 TR011 218.00 219.00 1.00 0.13 75.00 0.01 TR011 229.00 230.00 1.00 0.02 99.70 0.10 TR011 247.00 248.00 1.00 0.01 5.71 0.01













TR012 260.00 261.00 1.00 0.05 7.14 0.08













TR013 77.00 78.00 1.00 0.16 92.80 0.01 TR013 85.20 86.00 0.80 0.00 67.60 0.01 TR013 86.00 86.60 0.60 0.02 49.40 0.14 TR013 86.60 88.00 1.40 0.00 5.22 0.02 TR013 88.00 89.00 1.00 0.46 6.30 0.31 TR013 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.01 6.12 0.29 TR013 90.00 91.00 1.00 0.01 1.97 0.15 TR013 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.02 6.58 0.11 TR013 254.00 255.00 1.00 0.03 15.05 0.04 TR013 260.00 261.00 1.00 0.01 15.60 0.01 TR013 265.00 267.00 2.00 0.00 8.13 0.02 TR013 286.00 287.10 1.10 0.21 7.89 0.01 TR013 287.70 288.45 0.75 0.20 18.85 0.02 TR013 288.45 289.00 0.55 0.01 9.33 0.05 TR013 289.00 290.00 1.00 0.02 8.61 0.04

The Company is highly encouraged by the antimony results and will continue to evaluate this potential by reviewing and assaying prior historic drill core. The Company is optimistic about exploring Triunfo Project's potential to meet the increasing demand in critical sectors like energy storage, military and industrial alloy manufacturing.

Antimony price has reached over US$40,000 per ton in 2025 representing over a 250% increase since January 2024 according to S&P Global1. This surge follows China's announcement on January 1, 2025, restricting antimony exports to the United States as part of broader controls on critical minerals, including antimony, gallium, and germanium.

Antimony is a crucial material in flame retardants, lead-acid batteries, ammunition, and various metal alloys critical for industrial and defense applications.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey2, global annual antimony production was approximately 83,000 metric tons in 2023. China currently dominates global antimony supply, accounting for around 50% of total production and most of the world's exports. The United States currently has no domestic antimony production and relies entirely on imports to meet its antimony requirements. Bolivia produces approximately 3,000 metric tons of antimony annually, accounting for about 3.6% of global supply according to USGS.

About the El Triunfo Project:

CleanTech entered into an Option Assignment Agreement with Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant") on April 8, 2025 pursuant to which Silver Elephant proposes to assign its rights to an option agreement dated July 10, 2020 (the "Triunfo Option Agreement") to acquire 100% of the equity interests in the capital of Mururata S.R.L. a commercial society existing pursuant to the laws of Bolivia, which owns certain Bolivian mining rights that comprise the El Triunfo Project to CleanTech in consideration for the payment of CAD 155,000 in cash (the "Transaction").

Closing of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent thereto including, without limitation, satisfactory completion of due diligence in respect of the Triunfo Project by CleanTech, the receipt of the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals by each of Silver Elephant and CleanTech, and the execution of an amendment to the Triunfo Option Agreement in form and substance acceptable to CleanTech. CleanTech paid Silver Elephant a refundable deposit in the amount of $155,000 which deposit shall be repaid in the event the Transaction is not completed by December 31, 2025 or if the Triunfo Option Assignment Agreement is otherwise terminated.

Triunfo Project drilling results (drilling conducted by Silver Elephant):

Triunfo Project 2020 Drill Program Significant Gold Intervals Hole ID From To Length Au Ag Zn Pb AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) TR004 14.00 15.00 1.00 0.24 18.85 0.21 0.65 0.67 17.00 18.00 1.00 0.74 2.21 0.03 0.04 0.78 71.00 74.00 3.00 1.11 5.01 0.00 0.00 1.17 TR005 61.00 62.00 1.00 0.59 8.00 0.00 0.01 0.68 122.00 124.00 2.00 0.50 2.29 0.01 0.02 0.53 TR006 5.00 6.00 1.00 0.73 3.19 0.10 0.13 0.82 20.00 21.00 1.00 0.15 11.10 0.35 0.29 0.43 40.00 76.00 36.00 0.49 15.46 0.54 0.44 0.89 including… 58.00 72.00 14.00 0.48 20.23 0.76 0.66 1.04 TR006 94.50 101.50 7.00 0.56 23.21 0.82 0.56 1.14 106.50 107.40 0.80 0.32 12.70 0.25 0.01 0.51 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.07 15.90 0.50 0.67 0.54 142.80 143.30 0.50 0.60 0.43 0.00 0.00 0.60 190.00 191.30 1.30 0.72 89.58 2.07 0.16 2.17 TR007 13.00 111.90 98.90 0.37 22.71 0.74 0.58 0.93 including… 63.00 111.90 48.90 0.42 35.49 1.17 0.83 1.28 TR007 118.50 119.50 1.00 0.03 4.55 0.17 0.53 0.26 121.50 122.50 1.00 0.30 3.69 0.07 0.46 0.48 125.50 126.30 0.80 0.56 3.18 0.09 0.03 0.62 179.00 181.00 2.00 1.05 1.38 0.01 0.01 1.07 185.60 186.20 0.60 0.44 5.69 0.02 0.01 0.51 196.00 197.00 1.00 0.74 1.46 0.00 0.00 0.76 TR008 6.80 84.00 77.30 0.31 17.65 0.57 0.53 0.77 including… 45.00 51.40 6.40 1.60 56.49 1.66 0.94 2.83 TR008 138.10 139.10 1.00 0.71 0.90 0.01 0.00 0.72 149.00 151.00 2.00 0.10 22.73 0.78 0.03 0.52 156.00 157.00 1.00 0.74 1.33 0.02 0.01 0.76 183.00 183.60 0.60 1.65 2.62 0.02 0.01 1.69 231.60 232.60 1.00 0.41 4.50 0.00 0.00 0.46 247.50 250.00 2.50 1.64 35.99 0.00 0.00 2.04 257.00 258.00 1.00 0.78 2.15 0.00 0.00 0.80

Triunfo Project 2022 Drill Program Significant Gold Intervals Hole ID From To Width Au Ag Pb Zn AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) TR009 3.00 250.00 247.00 0.20 8.10 0.17 0.14 0.36 incl… 46.00 47.00 1.00 0.40 1.70 0.01 0.00 0.42 …and 109.00 115.00 6.00 0.50 1.90 0.02 0.00 0.53 …and 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.40 18.30 0.70 0.14 0.78 …and 154.00 156.00 2.00 0.20 211.00 0.84 0.24 2.76 …and 164.00 178.00 14.00 0.80 65.00 1.74 1.44 2.28 …and 193.00 197.00 4.00 1.20 2.10 0.04 0.01 1.23 …and 232.00 236.00 4.00 2.40 12.90 0.19 0.04 2.59 TR-010 7.00 52.00 45.00 0.30 8.70 0.58 0.40 0.63 incl… 24.00 25.00 1.00 1.80 27.00 0.81 1.25 2.62 …and 39.60 40.80 1.20 2.40 61.40 10.80 2.98 6.11 TR-010 144.00 151.00 7.00 0.40 2.40 0.00 0.00 0.43 TR-010 190.00 192.00 2.00 0.90 4.60 0.05 0.03 0.97 TR-010 219.00 221.00 2.00 0.60 5.30 0.01 0.04 0.67 TR-010 237.00 245.00 8.00 0.40 4.50 0.04 0.04 0.47 incl… 241.00 243.00 2.00 1.10 5.00 0.01 0.01 1.16 TR-010 290.00 291.00 1.00 0.30 95.30 1.96 0.20 1.81 TR-011 2.00 300.10 298.10 0.06 2.80 0.06 0.05 0.12 incl… 195.00 242.00 47.00 0.18 12.90 0.31 0.22 0.45 …and 197.00 201.00 4.00 0.34 46.00 1.16 0.78 1.30 …and 198.00 200.00 2.00 0.49 80.90 2.04 1.29 2.16 …and 210.00 214.00 4.00 0.42 16.60 0.50 0.44 0.83 …and 218.00 219.00 1.00 1.39 75.00 1.82 2.35 3.25 …and 229.00 230.00 1.00 0.10 99.70 1.41 0.02 1.49 TR-012 164.00 164.50 0.50 1.04 61.40 1.87 0.84 2.33 …and 177.00 179.00 2.00 0.94 11.40 0.30 0.21 1.19 …and 184.00 187.50 3.50 0.32 21.70 0.67 0.28 0.77 …and 195.00 196.00 1.00 0.34 44.60 1.15 3.04 1.92 …and 201.00 203.00 2.00 1.50 18.80 0.52 0.32 1.90 …and 234.00 236.00 2.00 1.54 12.10 0.47 0.76 1.98 TR-013 64.30 90.00 25.70 0.32 22.20 0.73 0.48 0.85 incl… 64.30 65.00 0.70 0.52 18.50 0.54 0.72 1.04 …and 75.00 83.00 8.00 0.76 41.10 1.45 0.98 1.78 …and 84.00 86.60 2.60 0.13 70.30 1.72 0.68 1.45 …and 286.00 290.00 4.00 0.41 9.40 0.31 0.77 0.79

(*) Gold equivalent calculation uses a gold price of $3,107, a zinc price of $1.28, a lead price of $0.92, and a silver price of $34.26 (all US$), and assumes a 100% metallurgical recovery. Gold equivalent values can be calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = ((Au oz x Au price per oz + Ag oz x Ag price per oz + Zn lb x Zn price per lb + Pb lb x Pb price per lb) / Au price per oz)) x 31.10

Triunfo Project Historic Drilling Results (drilling performed by Solitario Resources Corp.)

Exploration was conducted in 2005 - 2007 by Solitario Resources Corp., which consisted of 3 drill holes TR-001, TR-002 and TR-003. All drillholes drilled by Solitario Resources Corp. intercepted gold and silver mineralization as shown in the table below.

Triunfo Project Historic Drilling Significant Results 2007 Hole ID From To Width Au Ag Pb Zn AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) TR-001 16.00 102.32 86.32 0.57 13.79 0.47 0.25 0.89 Inc. 48.00 96.00 48.00 0.84 18.89 0.64 0.31 1.27 Inc. 78.85 95.50 16.65 1.35 18.95 0.68 0.30 1.78 Inc. 78.85 88.00 9.15 1.94 22.65 0.82 0.35 2.46 Inc. 78.85 79.15 0.30 5.71 30.00 0.21 0.02 6.09 And 85.20 85.60 0.40 4.29 9.60 0.26 0.08 4.47 TR-001 123.35 149.84 26.49 0.36 28.06 0.81 0.85 1.07 Inc. 132.00 135.00 3.00 1.07 36.20 0.98 0.52 1.82 TR-001 175.25 176.85 1.60 0.77 9.60 0.06 0.04 0.90 TR-001 191.38 191.80 0.42 1.32 34.10 0.01 0.02 1.70 TR-001 209.00 210.00 1.00 1.25 36.50 0.16 0.50 1.83 TR-001 240.90 241.78 0.88 2.02 1.73 0.01 0.01 2.04

















TR_002 10.72 64.83 54.11 0.365 39.41 1.17 0.66 1.22 Inc. 16.85 46.26 29.41 0.46 22.12 0.64 0.22 0.90 Inc. 19 19.74 0.74 1.53 27.8 1 0.1 2.07 Inc. 29.2 32.78 3.58 0.8 30.4 0.84 0.043 1.32 Inc. 40.77 41.68 0.91 1.055 21.9 0.45 0.69 1.58 Inc. 53 54.1 1.1 1.465 237 6.8 6.6 7.32 And 56.82 58.9 2.08 0.9 65.4 2 0.49 2.17 TR-002 73 111 38 0.248 19.14 0.51 0.69 0.76 Inc. 77 78.1 1.1 1.085 42 0.96 0.46 1.87 Inc. 102.79 107.68 4.89 0.43 7.82 0.21 0.32 0.65 TR-002 241.45 245.5 4.05 0.534 1.22 0.00 0.00 0.55

















TR-003 76.09 149.44 73.35 0.22 17.15 0.57 0.45 0.65 Inc. 87.55 88.00 0.45 1.04 30.00 3.30 1.50 2.46 Inc. 112.75 113.80 1.05 0.83 34.70 1.00 0.29 1.50 Inc. 119.60 120.18 0.58 0.54 2.20 0.06 0.00 0.57 Inc. 128.76 134.22 5.46 1.00 53.00 1.60 0.90 2.17 And 131.55 133.35 1.80 2.62 16.15 0.55 0.09 2.94 And 137.05 138.82 1.77 0.51 37.80 1.50 2.20 1.86

(*) Gold equivalent calculation uses a gold price of $3,107, a zinc price of $1.28, a lead price of $0.92, and a silver price of $34.26 (all US$), and assumes a 100% metallurgical recovery. Gold equivalent values can be calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = ((Au oz x Au price per oz + Ag oz x Ag price per oz + Zn lb x Zn price per lb + Pb lb x Pb price per lb) / Au price per oz)) x 31.10

Location & Geology

The Triunfo Project lies within Bolivia's Cordillera Real, an area with complex geology including Paleozoic metamorphic and igneous formations. This region has experienced multiple tectonic and orogenic (mountain-building) events, creating fractures and faults that host hydrothermal mineral deposits. Below information is based on the publications from Bolivian Mining Ministry, COMIBOL reports, International Mining Company S.A. reports and Company estimates.

Nearby Gold Mineralized Zones

Illimani Zone (Located 11 kilometers southeast of Triunfo Project): Hosts quartz veins located above 5,000 meters. Active cooperatives and Chinese companies operate in the area.

Palca Zone (Located 11.6 km west of Triunfo Project): Features ancient mine workings (dating to the Spanish era) in Ordovician-Silurian metamorphic rocks. Currently, only small-scale alluvial operations continue in the main valley.

Incachaca Zone (Located 27 kilometers to the northwest from Triunfo Project): Known for gold with associated lead, zinc, and copper mineralization. Cooperatives actively work Ordovician-Silurian host rocks, similar to those at Triunfo Project.

Alluvial Gold Deposits

Two active alluvial gold-producing areas lie in the lower valley draining from Illimani. Local mining cooperatives operate these deposits.

Antimony Mineralized Zones

Several old properties (Located 4 - 5 kilometers southwest of Triunfo Project): These antimony mines produced antimony from Paleozoic rocks.

Wolfram Mineralized Zones

Bolsa Negra Zone (Located 5 km east of the Triunfo Project): Contains quartz veins with wolfram, tin, lead, zinc, and minor gold in Ordovician-Silurian rocks.

La Chojlla Mine (Located north of Triunfo Project, at a distance of 17 kilometers): The mine produces tin, wolfram, lead, and zinc. Mineralization is in granite intrusions cutting Ordovician rocks.

QA/QC

An industry standard Quality Assurance/Quality Control program was used during the various drill campaigns. All core and other samples were split with half being bagged, labelled and shipped directly to the laboratory. The other 50% split is retained in a secure facility. Both standards and blanks were inserted at regular intervals within each sample batch prior to shipment to the laboratory. These comprised 3-5% (depending on the phase of the drill campaign) of analyzed material.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Carlos Zamora. Mr. Zamora is an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is an exploration-stage mining company focused on critical mineral resources. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada, United States and has the right to acquire the El Triunfo gold-antimony project in Bolivia.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Such forward-looking information, which reflects management's expectations regarding CleanTech's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, is based on certain factors and assumptions and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news releases includes: the forward looking market data relating to antimony,that all conditions precedent to the Transaction will be met and the realization of the anticipated benefits derived therefrom for shareholders of each of CleanTech and perception of (i) the quality and the potential of the El Triunfo Project, (ii) the consideration offered by CleanTech for the El Triunfo Project, and (iii) the potential of CleanTech's businesses following completion of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of CleanTech at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of CleanTech, there is no assurance they will prove to be correct and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking information, including but not limited to: changes in operating plans; ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's project; conditions impacting the Company's ability to mine at the project, such as unfavorable weather conditions, development of a mine plan, maintaining existing permits and receiving any new permits required for the project, and other conditions impacting mining generally; maintaining cordial business relations with strategic partners and contractual counter-parties; meeting regulatory requirements and changes thereto; risks inherent to mineral resource estimation, including uncertainty as to whether mineral resources will be further developed into mineral reserves; political risk in the jurisdictions where the Company's projects are located; commodity price variation; and general market, industry and economic conditions. Additional risk factors are set out in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and annual information form (AIF), available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking information included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward- looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

