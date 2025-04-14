Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a geophysics program at its Ranger and Rush targets on the Rottenstone SW property, with the remainder of the property to be surveyed prior to the summer exploration season. The survey was flown using the Xcite HTDEM system, with 100-meter line space to provide high-resolution data for target refinement.

Over Ranger, the survey, uncovered a series of EM anomalies to the east of the main Ranger target (Figure 1). The newly identified anomalies stretch for over 1900m along a NE-SW trending structure.





Figure 1: Updated conductivity map including 2025 Rush and Ranger priority areas.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/248371_f2c79f3024b4e8f1_001full.jpg

The geophysics program also completed the dataset over the Rush copper target. The Rush target is a NE-SW trending conductive anomaly over 1100m in length. Rock samples from the October 2024 field program returned values of up to 1.61% copper, 0.79 g/t gold, and up to 113 g/t silver across different samples. In addition, soil geochemistry samples taken above the anomaly returned values up to 798.5ppm copper and 21,152ppb silver (21.15 g/t). For additional information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2025.

Ramp Metals plans to drill test the Rush target once drilling at Ranger is completed.





Figure 2: Rush target conductivity map with rock and soil samples overlain.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/248371_f2c79f3024b4e8f1_002full.jpg

"The Ramp team's continued success in identifying new targets during each field visit underscores the significant potential of greenfield exploration within the Rottenstone Domain," said Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals Inc. "We are also pleased to announce the completion of six drill holes at the Ranger target, marking a pivotal step as we advance into a highly prospective phase of discovery-driven exploration."

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan gold district. The Company currently has a new high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248371

SOURCE: Ramp Metals Inc.